I begged my players to stop punishing Man Utd — Como boss Fabregas reveals

Cesc Fàbregas has admitted he instructed his Como players to ease off after they raced into a 4-0 lead against Manchester United.

The Como boss claims to regret that decision after the Red Devils scored a late consolation.

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Speaking after one of the most remarkable results in Como’s history, the former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder revealed he prioritised energy conservation with a Serie A fixture against Sassuolo looming.

“I regret the last ten minutes because I was the one who told the team to slow down the tempo because there’s another match and at 4-0 we could manage things a little,” Fàbregas said.

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“I told the players to stop running and stay in the middle, and that is something I regret because I’m always the first to push them to fight until the end.

Cesc Fabregas: "I told them [Como players] to slow down at 4-0!" [@BeanymanSports] https://t.co/u26abZdm1H — utdreport (@utdreport) October 21, 2026

Nico Paz had torn United apart with two goals and an assist; Anastasios Douvikas added a third; and Jacobo Ramón made it 4-0 before Joshua Zirkzee’s late strike set the final score at 4-1.

The thrashing leaves Michael Carrick’s position under intense scrutiny after another dismal display. United have now won just two of their 11 matches in all competitions this season.

Fàbregas, while proud of a “special night,” insisted his side must remain grounded.

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