It was Carrick's decision — Bruno Fernandes throws Man United coach under the box after Como

Bruno Fernandes has sparked controversy with his comments after Manchester United's defeat to Como.

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes appears to have publicly shifted the blame onto Michael Carrick and his coaching staff following a humiliating 4-1 UEFA Champions League defeat to Como.

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The extraordinary post-match comments have laid bare the deep divisions and toxic atmosphere currently engulfing the Old Trafford dressing room.

The heavy loss in Italy extends Manchester United's disastrous winless run to seven matches across all competitions, plunging Carrick's tenure into severe jeopardy.

A disastrous night in Italy

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The Red Devils were completely outplayed by the Champions League debutants at the Giuseppe Sinigaglia Stadium on Wednesday, October 21.

Como took the lead after just two minutes through Nico Paz, setting the tone for a completely one-sided encounter.

Anastasios Douvikas doubled the advantage shortly after the interval, before Paz secured his brace in the 57th minute.

Jacobo Ramón added a fourth in the 76th minute to complete the rout, rendering Joshua Zirkzee's 90th-minute strike a completely meaningless consolation goal.

Fernandes questions the staff

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Operating in an ineffective false nine role, Fernandes endured a deeply frustrating evening before being substituted in the 66th minute.

Speaking to the media after the devastating result, the Portuguese playmaker did not hold back in his assessment of the team's pressing strategy.

Instead of presenting a united front, Fernandes explicitly identified the tactical instructions given by Carrick's staff as the root cause of the defensive collapse.

"It was the decision of the staff to not go man-for-man tonight and sometimes leave space behind and try to get the ball, wait for them, but sometimes when you give space to these teams, they get confidence," Fernandes declared, openly undermining his manager. "We need to be braver in our pressing and take risks," he added.

A dressing room in disarray

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The captain's shocking public criticism is the clearest indication yet that Carrick has lost control of his squad. The comments map a distinct pattern of internal unrest that spill onto public domain.

Just last week, following a Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid, defender Lisandro Martínez delivered an explosive interview criticising the club's upper management and sporting direction.

With senior players openly questioning both the boardroom and the coaching staff, the situation at Old Trafford appears completely untenable.

Carrick on the brink

Carrick was already facing intense scrutiny following a historically poor start to the 2026/27 campaign.

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Having only secured the permanent managerial role in May, the 45-year-old looks completely devoid of answers to halt the current downward spiral.

With names like Fabian Hurzeler and Antonio Conte already being floated as potential replacements, this latest capitulation in Italy may prove to be the final nail in the coffin.