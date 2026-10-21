Real Madrid vs Leipzig: Los Blancos maintain 100% UCL record to send El Clasico warning to Barcelona

Real Madrid ran riot in Europe, beating Leipzig to maintain a 100% start to the season.

A complete and dominant attacking performance helped Real Madrid beat Leipzig 4-1 to send a strong message to Barcelona ahead of El Clásico.

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Spearheaded by goals from Bernardo Silva, Arda Güler, Kylian Mbappé, and substitute Yan Diomandé, Los Blancos ultimately showcased their superior attacking firepower to comfortably dismantle Martin Demichelis's Leipzig squad and continue their strong European campaign.

Key Match Details

The opening 40 minutes were tightly contested, with Leipzig holding their own and goalkeeper Maarten Vandevoordt producing several crucial saves to frustrate the hosts.

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However, Real Madrid’s persistence paid off just before the interval. In the 44th minute, Bernardo Silva finally broke the deadlock, finding the back of the net to give the Spanish giants a crucial 1-0 lead heading into halftime.

The momentum shifted entirely in the second half as Real Madrid found another gear. In the 52nd minute, Arda Güler doubled the advantage, finishing from close range following a header by Kylian Mbappé inside the box.

Despite Leipzig introducing several attacking substitutions in an attempt to claw their way back, they struggled to contain Madrid's dynamic frontline and overwhelming possession.

The closing stages provided a flurry of late action. Kylian Mbappé added his name to the scoresheet in the 83rd minute, striking to put the game completely out of reach at 3-0.

Leipzig immediately responded, pulling a consolation goal back in the 85th minute through teenage substitute Tidiam Gomis.

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