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Como vs Man Utd: Red Devils battered and disgraced in Italy as Carrick edges closer to sack

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 19:41 - 21 October 2026
Manchester United were utterly humiliated in the UEFA Champions League as Como ran riot in a 4-1 thrashing at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia.
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Michael Carrick's position as Manchester United boss is surely hanging by a thread after suffering a well-deserved beating at the hands of Italian side Como.

Nico Paz was unplayable. The Argentine starlet opened the scoring after just two minutes, cutting inside Harry Maguire and curling a sublime left-footed effort into the far corner. United looked lost and disorganised, and the second half quickly became a nightmare.

Just four minutes after the restart, Paz turned provider, threading a perfect through ball for Anastasios Douvikas to make it 2-0. Nine minutes later, Paz struck again, capitalising on a defensive gift to slot home his second of the night.

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Centre-back Jacobo Ramón completed the rout in the 76th minute with a close-range header.

Substitute Joshua Zirkzee pulled one back for Carrick's men, but it was utterly academic in the end.

United were completely outclassed by Cesc Fàbregas’ side. Matthijs de Ligt’s first appearance since November last year offered little resistance as the Red Devils were torn apart.

The defeat extends United’s winless run to seven games in all competitions and piles enormous pressure on Carrick, who now looks closer than ever to the exit door.

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