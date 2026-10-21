Como vs Man Utd: Red Devils battered and disgraced in Italy as Carrick edges closer to sack
Full-time. https://t.co/hc3LZ9oGrl— Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 21, 2026
Michael Carrick's position as Manchester United boss is surely hanging by a thread after suffering a well-deserved beating at the hands of Italian side Como.
Nico Paz was unplayable. The Argentine starlet opened the scoring after just two minutes, cutting inside Harry Maguire and curling a sublime left-footed effort into the far corner. United looked lost and disorganised, and the second half quickly became a nightmare.
Just four minutes after the restart, Paz turned provider, threading a perfect through ball for Anastasios Douvikas to make it 2-0. Nine minutes later, Paz struck again, capitalising on a defensive gift to slot home his second of the night.
Centre-back Jacobo Ramón completed the rout in the 76th minute with a close-range header.
Substitute Joshua Zirkzee pulled one back for Carrick's men, but it was utterly academic in the end.
🚨🏴 Michael Carrick held his hands up and apologised to the Manchester United fans after losing 4-1 to Como. 🙏 (@DanyalHKhan) https://t.co/aSRLpOn1N6— EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) October 21, 2026
United were completely outclassed by Cesc Fàbregas’ side. Matthijs de Ligt’s first appearance since November last year offered little resistance as the Red Devils were torn apart.
The defeat extends United’s winless run to seven games in all competitions and piles enormous pressure on Carrick, who now looks closer than ever to the exit door.