Como vs Man Utd: Red Devils battered and disgraced in Italy as Carrick edges closer to sack

Manchester United were utterly humiliated in the UEFA Champions League as Como ran riot in a 4-1 thrashing at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia.

Full-time. https://t.co/hc3LZ9oGrl — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 21, 2026

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Michael Carrick's position as Manchester United boss is surely hanging by a thread after suffering a well-deserved beating at the hands of Italian side Como.

Nico Paz was unplayable. The Argentine starlet opened the scoring after just two minutes, cutting inside Harry Maguire and curling a sublime left-footed effort into the far corner. United looked lost and disorganised, and the second half quickly became a nightmare.

Just four minutes after the restart, Paz turned provider, threading a perfect through ball for Anastasios Douvikas to make it 2-0. Nine minutes later, Paz struck again, capitalising on a defensive gift to slot home his second of the night.

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Centre-back Jacobo Ramón completed the rout in the 76th minute with a close-range header.

Substitute Joshua Zirkzee pulled one back for Carrick's men, but it was utterly academic in the end.

🚨🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Michael Carrick held his hands up and apologised to the Manchester United fans after losing 4-1 to Como. 🙏 (@DanyalHKhan) https://t.co/aSRLpOn1N6 — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) October 21, 2026

United were completely outclassed by Cesc Fàbregas’ side. Matthijs de Ligt’s first appearance since November last year offered little resistance as the Red Devils were torn apart.