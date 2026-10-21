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18 matches! Flick MUST fix horrendous stat or Barcelona can forget about winning UCL

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 16:19 - 21 October 2026
Barcelona’s 4-2 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night extended one of the most alarming defensive records in recent Champions League history.
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Hansi Flick’s side have now gone 18 consecutive European matches without keeping a clean sheet after conceding 4 against PSG, a club-record streak that stretches back to their 4-0 win over Borussia Dortmund in April 2025.

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The high-octane style that has made Barça so dangerous in attack is leaving them chronically exposed at the other end.

Flick’s aggressive high line demands exceptional recovery pace and positional discipline, yet the defenders, specifically the full-backs, have repeatedly been found wanting defensively.

In central defence, Pau Cubarsí remains the only consistent elite-level performer. Even the highly rated youngster has occasionally struggled when asked to defend large spaces behind a high line.

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Barcelona’s reluctance to strengthen the centre-back position last summer has come back to haunt them.

The club chose to rely on Andreas Christensen, a player whose fitness record has long been a concern. Christensen is once again sidelined through injury, leaving Flick short of reliable options.

Against a clinical side like PSG, those structural weaknesses were ruthlessly exposed. Goals from Désiré Doué, Lucas Hernández, Vitinha and Fabián Ruiz punished every lapse.

While Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, and the rest of the attack continue to produce, no team can seriously challenge for the Champions League while conceding in every European outing.

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Flick is uncompromising in his setup, but as long as Barcelona remain a seive defensively, the coveted Champions League trophy will continue to elude them.

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