FIFA ban Egypt coaches, player three months after Argentina saga

FIFA suspends Egypt head coach Hossam Hassan, Ibrahim Hassan, and Mostafa Zico following controversy and referee criticism after their 3-2 loss to Argentina

FIFA have suspended Egypt head coach Hossam Hassan, his twin brother Ibrahim Hassan and forward Mostafa Zico following their criticism of the referee after a 3-2 defeat to Argentina at the World Cup.

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The sanctions, announced by the Egyptian Football Association (EFA) on Monday, could disrupt the national team’s preparations for their upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixtures.

FIFA punish Egypt trio after Argentina defeat

Hossam Hassan has received a three-match suspension for his comments about the officiating following Egypt’s last-16 elimination, while Ibrahim, the team’s director, has been handed the same punishment. Zico has received a heavier five-match ban after insulting the referee during a post-match interview.

The controversy stemmed from several contentious decisions during Egypt’s 3-2 defeat to Argentina. Zico had a goal disallowed for a foul in the build-up, while Egypt’s players also appealed for a penalty late in the contest when the score was 2-2.

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Hossam subsequently blamed refereeing errors for his side’s elimination, prompting FIFA’s disciplinary authorities to take action against the Egyptian delegation.

FIFA refereeing chief Pierluigi Collina defended the officials involved in the match, warning that accusations against referees could contribute to threats against them and their families.

The sanctions represent a significant setback for the Egyptian coaching staff and Zico, who will now face enforced absences from international football.

Egypt consider appeal as suspensions threaten fixtures

The EFA confirmed that it had requested the detailed grounds for FIFA’s decision from the governing body’s Disciplinary Committee as it assesses its legal options, including the possibility of an appeal.

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Hossam and Ibrahim Hassan could miss Egypt’s upcoming matches against Malawi in the next rounds of Africa Cup of Nations qualifying in November, as well as the opening fixture of the March international window.

Their potential absence would leave Egypt without two key figures in the national team setup during an important period of preparation and competition. Zico faces a longer spell on the sidelines, with his five-match suspension expected to keep him unavailable until June.

Egypt must now weigh its response to FIFA’s decision while preparing for the upcoming international fixtures. Unless the suspensions are overturned or amended, the sanctions could force the national team to make adjustments to its coaching arrangements and squad selection.