Ancelotti wary of facing Super Eagles star Osimhen

Lille coach Davide Ancelotti warns his squad about Victor Osimhen's threat ahead of Galatasaray's UEFA Champions League clash against his former club

Lille head coach Davide Ancelotti has warned his players about the threat posed by Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen ahead of their UEFA Champions League clash against Galatasaray.

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The Nigerian forward heads into Wednesday’s encounter with six goals and three assists in seven appearances this season, despite failing to register a goal contribution in his last two matches.

Ancelotti outlines plan to stop Osimhen

Osimhen will return to familiar surroundings when Galatasaray visit Lille, where he played during the 2019-20 season before establishing himself as one of Europe’s most dangerous forwards. The 27-year-old has made an impressive start to the current campaign in Turkey, becoming a key figure in Galatasaray’s attack with his goalscoring ability, physical presence and relentless movement.

However, the striker has endured a brief dip in form, failing to score or provide an assist in Galatasaray’s recent matches against Barcelona and Gençlerbirliği. Despite that spell, Ancelotti is taking no chances with the Nigerian’s threat, insisting that containing him will require a collective defensive effort rather than depending on one player.

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"We stop him as a team. It doesn't depend on one player; it always depends on the team," Ancelotti was quoted as saying by lepetitlillois.

"He's a player who, in Naples, almost single-handedly won the Scudetto."

The Lille coach’s reference was to Osimhen’s influential role in Napoli’s 2022-23 Serie A title triumph, when the striker finished as the league’s leading scorer.

Lille coach warns against Galatasaray threat

Ancelotti also stressed that Lille must remain alert to Galatasaray’s wider attacking quality rather than focus exclusively on Osimhen. The Turkish champions possess several experienced players capable of influencing the contest, making concentration essential for the French side at both ends of the pitch.

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"We know his potential, we know we always have to be vigilant when attacking and when defending," he added.

"We know they're a team with a lot of individual quality, with players who have a lot of experience in this competition, who know it well. We always have to be vigilant."

Both sides will be looking to revive their Champions League campaigns after losing their opening two league-phase matches. Osimhen will be particularly motivated to make an impact against his former club, with the Nigerian still searching for his first Champions League goal of the campaign.