France deploys snipers to protect Osimhen, Galatasaray teammates

French authorities deploy snipers and military units to protect Victor Osimhen and Galatasaray ahead of their Champions League clash with Lille

French authorities have reportedly deployed six snipers, 250 specially trained soldiers and around 1,000 gendarmerie and security personnel to protect Victor Osimhen and his Galatasaray teammates ahead of their Champions League clash against Lille.

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The extraordinary security operation comes amid widespread unrest across France, with authorities imposing a two-day curfew in Lille ahead of Wednesday’s encounter.

France steps up security for Osimhen and Galatasaray

According to French newspaper L’Equipe, snipers will be stationed on the roof of Galatasaray’s hotel, while military personnel and security units will be deployed around the property to protect the Turkish club’s players and staff.

The measures follow nearly a month of demonstrations across France, which began over teacher shortages and deteriorating conditions in disadvantaged schools before attracting support from several other protest movements.

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Clashes between demonstrators and police intensified over the weekend, with reports of looting, arson and thousands of arrests. The unrest has placed additional pressure on French authorities to strengthen security around major public events.

Galatasaray had previously contacted UEFA to request additional protection for its players and travelling supporters following escalating violence.

The Istanbul club also held discussions with the Turkish Embassy in France and Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry, seeking stronger security arrangements rather than a change of venue.

Despite the concerns, French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez confirmed that Champions League matches scheduled in the country this week would proceed as planned.

Osimhen returns to Lille as Galatasaray seek first points

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Wednesday’s fixture carries sporting significance for Osimhen, who returns to Lille as Galatasaray attempt to revive their Champions League campaign.

The match at Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Villeneuve-d’Ascq is scheduled to kick off at 6:45 p.m. French time, with both teams searching for their first points in the league phase after suffering defeats in their opening two fixtures.

Galatasaray began their campaign with a 3-1 loss away to Sporting CP before suffering a 4-1 defeat against Barcelona on home soil.

Lille have endured similar difficulties, losing 3-2 at home to Real Betis before being beaten 3-0 by Arsenal away from home.

The French side will hope home advantage can help them get their campaign moving, while Osimhen and his teammates face pressure to respond after their disappointing start.

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