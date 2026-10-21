Iwobi's UCL record finally matched after 10 years

Slavia Prague teenager Mubarak Suleiman became the first Nigerian teen to start a Champions League match since Alex Iwobi in 2016 during a 2-2 draw with Fenerbahce

Slavia Prague youngster Mubarak Suleiman has become the first Nigerian teenager to start a UEFA Champions League match since Alex Iwobi achieved the feat for Arsenal in March 2016.

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The 19-year-old reached the milestone during Slavia Prague’s 2-2 draw against Fenerbahçe at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium on Tuesday night.

Suleiman matches Iwobi’s Champions League feat

According to Opta Joe, Suleiman ended a decade-long wait for a Nigerian teenager to start a Champions League fixture, following in the footsteps of Iwobi, who started Arsenal’s meeting with Barcelona in March 2016.

The Slavia Prague midfielder earned his place in the starting XI after an encouraging start to the campaign, continuing his development with an impressive performance against the Turkish side.

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Suleiman remained on the pitch until the closing stages before making way for Pavel Kacor with five minutes remaining, as both teams settled for a share of the spoils.

The teenager demonstrated his growing influence in midfield, recording two key passes and six accurate passes into the final third during the contest.

His performance offered another indication of his potential as he continues to establish himself at the Czech club, with his Champions League involvement providing a significant milestone in his young career.

Nigerian youngster targets Super Eagles return

Suleiman has recorded one goal and one assist in eight appearances across all competitions since the beginning of the campaign, giving him a promising platform to build on as the season progresses.

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The youngster will now be looking to maintain his progress at Slavia Prague while working towards a return to the Nigerian national team setup.

He had previously been expected to feature for the Super Eagles in their friendly against Russia but withdrew from the squad ahead of the encounter.

His latest achievement adds him to the list of Nigerian teenagers who have started Champions League matches, alongside former Arsenal and Ajax star Nwankwo Kanu and ex-Chelsea defender Celestine Babayaro.

For Suleiman, matching Iwobi’s milestone represents an important step in his development, with consistent performances at club level offering him an opportunity to strengthen his international prospects.