Osimhen fired up for French homecoming in Champions League tie

Victor Osimhen during his time at Ligue 1 side Lille, where he scored 18 goals.

Victor Osimhen during his time at Ligue 1 side Lille, where he scored 18 goals.

Victor Osimhen returns to former club Lille as Galatasaray search for their first Champions League points of the season

Victor Osimhen is preparing for an emotional return to France as Galatasaray travel to face Lille in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, with the Nigerian striker targeting his first European points of the campaign.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Super Eagles forward will come up against his former club for the first time in an official match since leaving the Ligue 1 side after the 2019-20 season.

Osimhen returns to Lille with Galatasaray under pressure

Galatasaray head to Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Villeneuve-d’Ascq desperate to revive their Champions League campaign after losing their opening two league-phase matches.

The Turkish champions suffered a 3-1 defeat away to Sporting Lisbon before Barcelona handed them a 4-1 loss in Istanbul, leaving them without a point ahead of their third fixture.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Osimhen will be central to their hopes of turning things around, particularly given his previous exploits in Lille colours.

The Nigerian scored 18 goals in 38 appearances for the French club during the 2019-20 campaign before moving on, establishing himself as one of the most promising forwards in European football.

His return provides an additional storyline to a contest in which both teams are under pressure to deliver a result.

Galatasaray, however, will be without Portuguese winger Rafael Leao, who suffered a groin injury during their 1-0 Turkish Super Lig victory over Genclerbirligi. The attacker has been diagnosed with a mild-to-moderate muscle strain.

Lille face selection problems as European struggles continue

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lille also have injury and disciplinary concerns ahead of the encounter. Ethan Mbappe remains suspended following a three-match ban, while Tiago Santos is sidelined with a cruciate ligament injury.

Goalkeeper Berke Ozer and Japanese forward Ayase Ueda face late fitness assessments, leaving the French side waiting on further updates before finalising their preparations.

Galatasaray's away record offers little reassurance, as they have won only once in their last 16 away matches across UEFA competitions, drawing three and losing 12.

Nevertheless, the Turkish side's European fixtures have regularly produced goals, with none of their last 41 matches ending goalless.