Ronaldo sends powerful message to Kvaratskhelia after ACL injury

Portugal's captain Cristiano Ronaldo has sent a message of support to Khivcha Kvaratskhelia.

Cristiano Ronaldo has reached out with a heartfelt message of support to Paris Saint-Germain winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia after the Georgian international suffered a season-ending anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) rupture.

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The 25-year-old sustained the severe right knee injury during PSG's 4-2 UEFA Champions League victory over FC Barcelona at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday, October 20.

Ronaldo's message of encouragement

The brutal injury diagnosis prompted an immediate outpouring of support from the global football community, spearheaded by Kvaratskhelia's childhood idol.

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Ronaldo, who has overcome significant injuries during his own storied career, took directly to the Georgian's Instagram comments to offer his personal encouragement as the forward prepares for surgery.

"The hardest battles in football are often ones nobody sees. I know that feeling, Kvara," the legendary forward wrote.

❤️‍🩹🫂 Cristiano Ronaldo with a beautiful message to Kvaratskhelia. “The hardest battles in football are often ones nobody sees”. “I know that feeling, Kvara. But never forget what brought you this far, and don’t let a difficult moment make you doubt how far you can go. Keep that fire on. Your best is still to come”. Cristiano is Kvara’s idol since he was a kid. ✨ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 21, 2026

"But never forget what brought you this far, and don’t let a difficult moment make you doubt how far you can go," he added.

"Keep that fire on. Your best is still to come."

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A devastating setback

The long-term injury represents a massive blow for both the player and the reigning European champions.

During the high-stakes European clash, Kvaratskhelia collapsed to the turf without any apparent physical contact.

Unable to put weight on his right leg, he had to be helped off the pitch and substituted in the 59th minute.

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Subsequent medical examinations confirmed the ruptured ACL, an injury that will effectively rule him out for the remainder of the 2026/27 campaign.

His absence leaves a massive void in Luis Enrique's attack, as PSG also lost Ousmane Dembélé to injury during the same fixture.

Since joining PSG from Napoli in January 2025, Kvaratskhelia has been absolutely instrumental in establishing the club's continental dominance.

He helped secure back-to-back Champions League titles for the French giants and was named the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League Player of the Season.

A sworn Ronaldo fan

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For Kvaratskhelia, receiving public support from Ronaldo provides a much-needed silver lining during an incredibly dark professional moment.

The winger has publicly expressed his profound adoration for the Portuguese forward on numerous occasions throughout his career, frequently citing him as his footballing inspiration.