Lille vs Galatasaray: Classy Osimhen apologises to former club after stunning UCL goal in France

Super Eagles talisman Victor Osimhen marked his return to scoring form in Europe with a stunning right-footed goal, refusing to celebrate out of respect for his former club as Galatasaray defeated Lille 4-2 to claim their first Champions League points of the season

Super Eagles icon Victor Osimhen scored his first Champions League goal of the season to power Galatasaray to a thrilling 4-2 away victory at Lille

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The 27-year-old striker immediately raised his hands in an apology to the French home fans who once cheered him on during his breakout season

A frantic opening 45 minutes ended 2-2 after teenage prodigy Soriba Diaoune hit a brilliant double to leave Okan Buruk's side deeply frustrated

Former Arsenal man Lucas Torreira and an unfortunate Nabil Bentaleb own goal handed the Lions control before Osimhen's definitive late killer

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An emotional night in France belonged entirely to Victor Osimhen as the Nigerian legend returned to haunt his former employers with a devastating strike before offering a heartfelt plea for forgiveness to the home support.

The clinical 27-year-old marksman opened his continental account for the campaign in spectacular fashion, helping Turkish powerhouse Galatasaray secure a vital 4-2 victory over Lille at the Decathlon Arena.

Yet, the definitive moment of the evening was defined by pure class. As his brilliant 61st-minute effort rippled the back of the net, Osimhen instantly held up his hands, refusing to celebrate out of profound respect for the Ligue 1 club that initially launched his elite European career.

The touching gesture was met with the ultimate sign of mutual admiration, as the traveling Nigerian icon was substituted with seven minutes remaining to a warm, resounding standing ovation from both sets of fans.

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Never in doubt. https://t.co/MGv5c1AZg6 — Galatasaray SK (@GalatasaraySK) October 21, 2026

Frustration and Fireworks: A Blockbuster First Half

The ultimate outcome seemed a distant reality during a highly volatile opening period. The Turkish giants were forced to show serious character after enduring a deeply frustrating first 45 minutes. Yunus Akgün had given the visitors a dream start in the second minute, but Lille responded with terrifying pace on the counter-attack.

Both sides looked entirely evenly matched, looking equally dangerous whenever they forced transitions in possession. Galatasaray consistently sought to press high and force structural mistakes in Lille's territory, whereas the hosts relied entirely on the explosive speed of their forwards to split the defensive lines.

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Lille’s 19-year-old sensation Soriba Diaoune put on an absolute masterclass. The energetic youngster weaponized his raw pace to smash home a deserved double in the 7th and 39th minutes, exposing major cracks in the Gala defence. A late first-half response from Aleksey Batrakov ensured both heavyweights walked down the tunnel locked in a frantic 2-2 stalemate.

The Killer Blow and Classy Gesture

The second half brought vastly superior fortunes for Okan Buruk’s men, who finally injected decisive tactical quality into the final third. The Lions reclaimed the lead for the first time in the 52nd minute when former Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira forced a mistake that resulted in a Nabil Bentaleb own goal to make it 3-2.

Then stepped forward the King. Moving forward at breathtaking speed on transition, Galatasaray carved open the French backline. Following a quick, intuitive exchange with Barıs Alper Yılmaz on the edge of the eighteen-yard box, Osimhen timed his run to perfection. The Super Eagles star drove forward, powering a stunning right-footed shot past the helpless goalkeeper to double the advantage.

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The clinical finish was enough to completely secure Galatasaray's first points of the Champions League campaign. While Bruno Genesio's Lille remain entirely without a point in the standings, they will take immense encouragement from the eye-catching, elite potential of young Diaoune.

LILLE’DE GALİBİYET BİZİM! 💪 Maç sonucu: Lille 2-4 Galatasaray 👏 #LOSCvGS #UCL https://t.co/8i408KydqK — Galatasaray SK (@GalatasaraySK) October 21, 2026