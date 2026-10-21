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Bayern Munich vs Arsenal: Allianz cracker spoiled by Saka injury

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 22:04 - 21 October 2026
Arsenal played out a thrilling 2-2 draw at Bayern Munich as Declan Rice scored late, but Bukayo Saka suffered an injury at the Allianz Arena
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Bayern Munich and Arsenal played out a brilliant 2-2 draw, but the biggest news of the night was an injury to the Gunners' talisman, Bukayo Saka.

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Substitute Eberechi Eze opened the scoring for Arsenal before goals from Alphonso Davies and Harry Kane turned the tie around, and Declan Rice found a late equaliser for the Gunners.

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