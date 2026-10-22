What happened to Saka? Arteta gives update after Bayern Munich clash

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has delivered a worrying update on Bukayo Saka after the England winger was forced off early in the Gunners’ 2-2 Champions League draw with Bayern Munich.

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He clutched his left thigh and was immediately replaced by Eberechi Eze, who went on to open the scoring.

Arteta confirmed the issue is a quadriceps injury and admitted the early signs are concerning.

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“We lost Bukayo, who was having a great game, and we had to adapt,” the Arsenal boss said.

“We are a bit concerned. Whenever a player has to come off with sharp pain, it’s never good news, but we’ll have to wait and see.”

Speaking further, Arteta added: “It doesn’t look good at all, but we have to wait and see. They [the medical staff] are a bit concerned.”

ARTETA: “SAKA'S INJURY DOESN'T LOOK GOOD AT ALL!” 😟 Bayern Munich 2-2 Arsenal 🏆 Champions League https://t.co/Fmsy2ugJi8 — BeanymanSports (@BeanymanSports) October 21, 2026

Saka was later seen limping through the mixed zone. The 25-year-old has a recent history of soft-tissue problems, including a lengthy hamstring layoff and Achilles issues last season.

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Arsenal will assess the full extent of the damage upon their return to London.