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What happened to Saka? Arteta gives update after Bayern Munich clash

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 09:53 - 22 October 2026
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has delivered a worrying update on Bukayo Saka after the England winger was forced off early in the Gunners’ 2-2 Champions League draw with Bayern Munich.
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Saka went down in the 10th minute at the Allianz Arena with no contact from an opponent while attempting a pass.

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He clutched his left thigh and was immediately replaced by Eberechi Eze, who went on to open the scoring.

Arteta confirmed the issue is a quadriceps injury and admitted the early signs are concerning.

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“We lost Bukayo, who was having a great game, and we had to adapt,” the Arsenal boss said.

“We are a bit concerned. Whenever a player has to come off with sharp pain, it’s never good news, but we’ll have to wait and see.”

Speaking further, Arteta added: “It doesn’t look good at all, but we have to wait and see. They [the medical staff] are a bit concerned.”

Saka was later seen limping through the mixed zone. The 25-year-old has a recent history of soft-tissue problems, including a lengthy hamstring layoff and Achilles issues last season.

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Arsenal will assess the full extent of the damage upon their return to London.

Early indications suggest Saka could miss several weeks and may not return until after the November international break, dealing a significant blow to Arteta’s attacking options at a critical stage of the season.

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