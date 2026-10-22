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Official: Victor Osimhen named Player of the Match against former club Lille following Champions League heroics

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 09:46 - 22 October 2026
Victor Osimhen with the player of the match award from UEFA.
Victor Osimhen with the player of the match award from UEFA.
Super Eagles talisman Victor Osimhen capped off a sensational return to France by picking up the official UEFA Player of the Match award following his decisive goalscoring display in Galatasaray's 4-2 victory over LOSC Lille.
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• Super Eagles icon Victor Osimhen has been officially named the UEFA Player of the Match following Galatasaray's thrilling European triumph in France

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• The 27-year-old powerhouse scored his first Champions League goal of the campaign to help the Turkish giants secure a massive 4-2 away win

• UEFA's Technical Observer Group showered the Nigerian legend with elite praise, labeling him a 'constant threat' throughout his 83-minute shift

• Osimhen's intelligent off-the-ball movement and clinical elite forward play completely dismantled his former employers at the Decathlon Arena

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Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen capped off a memorable return to France by picking up the official UEFA Player of the Match award following his decisive role in a 4-2 victory over his former employers, Lille.

The Nigerian international proved to be an absolute nightmare for the French hosts' backline, leading the line with immense energy for over 80 minutes. 

Victor Osimhen after his goal against former club Lille.
Victor Osimhen after his goal against former club Lille.

Osimhen's standout moment arrived in the second half when he combined with Barıs Alper Yılmaz on the edge of the area to power home a brilliant right-footed strike.

The goal marked his first Champions League goal of the season before receiving a standing ovation from both sets of fans.

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'A Constant Threat' — UEFA's Technical Observers Blown Away 

UEFA's Technical Observer Group was full of praise for the Super Eagles star, emphasising how his tactical intelligence off the ball altered the dynamic of the entire game.

"Constant threat to the Lille defence," the UEFA Technical Observer Group stated in their official post-match evaluation. "His movements off the ball to attack the space behind created space for his team-mates. Looked like he was going to score any time the ball came into the box and showed his class as a centre-forward throughout the entire game."

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Victor Osimhen with the player of the match award from UEFA.
Victor Osimhen with the player of the match award from UEFA.

The accolade caps off a perfect continental evening for Osimhen and Galatasaray, who twice fought their way back from a difficult position to secure their first three points of this European campaign.

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