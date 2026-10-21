I come from Nigeria, I am one of the best — Osimhen fires back

Super Eagles ace Victor Osimhen addressed the recent criticism he has faced.

Victor Osimhen has delivered a defiant message to his detractors after finally breaking his goalscoring drought in the UEFA Champions League.

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Following weeks of intense scrutiny regarding his attitude and poor form after returning from a groin injury, the striker used his post-match interview to reassert his status in world football.

Osimhen's defiant response

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Speaking to the media after the vital European win, the 27-year-old forward made it clear that external criticism does not affect his confidence.

He noted that enduring difficult spells is simply a reality for elite athletes. "No, I think most of the time it always happens like this. Not just me; so many players," Osimhen stated.

"I mean, I just try to do my best. Most of the time the game doesn't go how I want, not just for me but for the team. But this doesn't mean I'm nervous."

The former Napoli star then emphasised his unwavering self-belief, reminding his critics of his undeniable pedigree.

🎙️🇳🇬 Victor Osimhen: “I come from a place where I'm not afraid of challenges or difficulties.” “No one can teach me how to control the ball, make the runs or score a goal, that's why I'm ONE OF THE VERY BEST IN THE WORLD...” https://t.co/g5iisEbbpL — Pulse Sports Nigeria (@PulseSportsNG) October 21, 2026

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"I came from a place where I'm not scared of challenges. I face any team as I want to face them," he declared.

"And I play my ball as I know how to do. Nobody can tell me how to make these runs, how to play my ball, how to score my goals."

"I mean, this is the kind of thing that I do. It's the reason why I'm here, it's the reason why I'm one of the very best strikers in the world," he emphatically added.

Brushing off the negativity

Osimhen has faced backlash from Turkish media and pundits over his lack of coordination and alleged frustration with teammates during his recent scoreless run against Kasımpaşa, Barcelona, and Gençlerbirliği.

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However, the forward insisted that those questioning his commitment simply do not understand his mentality.

"So for me, these things don't even get to me. The people that try to attach me into this conversation, they actually don't really know me because I care less about many of these talks; it doesn't even move me," he explained.

He concluded by stressing that the overall success of Galatasaray will always supersede his individual statistics.

"No, the club is bigger than any player. This is about a team, the collective effort of the team. I have too many things to actually worry about, not these types of talks," Osimhen summarised.

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A vital return to form

The striker's actions on the pitch certainly backed up his strong words off it. Returning to the Decathlon Arena, where he previously starred for Lille during the 2019/20 season, Osimhen delivered the knockout blow.

With Galatasaray fighting back from an early deficit caused by a Soriba Diaoune brace, the Turkish giants levelled the score through Yunus Akgün and Aleksey Batrakov before taking the lead via a Nabil Bentaleb own goal.

In the 61st minute, Osimhen stepped up to seal the 4-2 victory, capitalising on a crucial opportunity to officially end his three-match barren spell.