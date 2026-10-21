Advertisement

I come from Nigeria, I am one of the best — Osimhen fires back

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 23:52 - 21 October 2026
Super Eagles ace Victor Osimhen addressed the recent criticism he has faced.
Advertisement

Victor Osimhen has delivered a defiant message to his detractors after finally breaking his goalscoring drought in the UEFA Champions League.

Advertisement

The Nigerian international found the back of the net during Galatasaray's thrilling 4-2 away victory over LOSC Lille on Wednesday, October 21.

Following weeks of intense scrutiny regarding his attitude and poor form after returning from a groin injury, the striker used his post-match interview to reassert his status in world football.

Osimhen's defiant response

Advertisement

Speaking to the media after the vital European win, the 27-year-old forward made it clear that external criticism does not affect his confidence.

He noted that enduring difficult spells is simply a reality for elite athletes. "No, I think most of the time it always happens like this. Not just me; so many players," Osimhen stated.

"I mean, I just try to do my best. Most of the time the game doesn't go how I want, not just for me but for the team. But this doesn't mean I'm nervous."

The former Napoli star then emphasised his unwavering self-belief, reminding his critics of his undeniable pedigree.

Advertisement

"I came from a place where I'm not scared of challenges. I face any team as I want to face them," he declared.

"And I play my ball as I know how to do. Nobody can tell me how to make these runs, how to play my ball, how to score my goals."

"I mean, this is the kind of thing that I do. It's the reason why I'm here, it's the reason why I'm one of the very best strikers in the world," he emphatically added.

Brushing off the negativity

Osimhen has faced backlash from Turkish media and pundits over his lack of coordination and alleged frustration with teammates during his recent scoreless run against Kasımpaşa, Barcelona, and Gençlerbirliği.

Advertisement

However, the forward insisted that those questioning his commitment simply do not understand his mentality.

"So for me, these things don't even get to me. The people that try to attach me into this conversation, they actually don't really know me because I care less about many of these talks; it doesn't even move me," he explained.

He concluded by stressing that the overall success of Galatasaray will always supersede his individual statistics.

"No, the club is bigger than any player. This is about a team, the collective effort of the team. I have too many things to actually worry about, not these types of talks," Osimhen summarised.

Advertisement

A vital return to form

The striker's actions on the pitch certainly backed up his strong words off it. Returning to the Decathlon Arena, where he previously starred for Lille during the 2019/20 season, Osimhen delivered the knockout blow.

With Galatasaray fighting back from an early deficit caused by a Soriba Diaoune brace, the Turkish giants levelled the score through Yunus Akgün and Aleksey Batrakov before taking the lead via a Nabil Bentaleb own goal.

In the 61st minute, Osimhen stepped up to seal the 4-2 victory, capitalising on a crucial opportunity to officially end his three-match barren spell.

As Galatasaray prepare to face Fenerbahçe in a Süper Lig clash this weekend, their star striker appears to have rediscovered his lethal edge exactly when the club needs him the most.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Victor Osimhen apologises for Lillee fans after scoring.
Football
22.10.2026
'I love this stadium' - Victor Osimhen opens up on emotional return to former club
What happened to Saka? Arteta gives update after Bayern Munich clash
Football
22.10.2026
What happened to Saka? Arteta gives update after Bayern Munich clash
Victor Osimhen with the player of the match award from UEFA.
Football
22.10.2026
Official: Victor Osimhen named Player of the Match against former club Lille following Champions League heroics
I begged my players to stop punishing Man Utd — Como boss Fabregas reveals
Football
22.10.2026
I begged my players to stop punishing Man Utd — Como boss Fabregas reveals
Bet of the Day: Sharp Betting Tips for Today’s Europa & Conference League
Bet Of The Day
22.10.2026
Bet of the Day: Sharp Betting Tips for Today’s Europa & Conference League
I come from Nigeria, I am one of the best — Osimhen fires back
Football
21.10.2026
I come from Nigeria, I am one of the best — Osimhen fires back