UCL: Ivorian teenager Yan Diomande matches Obafemi Martins’ 23-year Champions League record
Ivorian prodigy Yan Diomande has become the youngest African player to score and assist in a Champions League match since Obafemi Martins in 2003
The teenage forward produced a devastating 20-minute cameo off the bench after replacing Brazilian superstar Vinicius Junior
Real Madrid maintained their unblemished European record with a commanding 4-1 win over RB Leipzig at the Santiago Bernabeu
Jose Mourinho’s side laid down an ominous marker for fierce rivals Barcelona ahead of this weekend's highly anticipated El Clasico
An historic night at the Santiago Bernabeu saw Ivorian starlet Yan Diomande evoke the spirit of legendary Nigerian forward Obafemi Martins with an absolutely breathtaking Champions League masterclass.
The teenage sensation became the youngest African player to both score and provide an assist in a single UEFA Champions League match since a young 'Obagoal' famously tore Arsenal apart for Internazionale back in September 2003.
Introduced as a 70th-minute substitute for Vinicius Junior, Diomande completely tore the German defence to shreds in a lethal 20-minute cameo.
First, the explosive youngster turned provider in the 83rd minute, squaring a sublime ball for Kylian Mbappe to make it 3-0.
Then, after Leipzig threatened a late comeback, Diomande showed immense composure to smash home an 87th-minute strike of his own, restoring Madrid's multi-goal cushion and writing his name directly into the continental record books.
😮💨 Aún no me he recuperado de lo de ayer... https://t.co/n3btdeKq2S— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) October 22, 2026
Read Also
Second-Half Surge Overwhelms Leipzig
Before Diomande's historic introduction, the European champions were made to sweat by a resilient RB Leipzig side.
Martin Demichelis’s men managed to stay highly competitive for the opening 40 minutes, largely thanks to a string of sharp stops from teenage goalkeeper Maarten Vandevoordt.
However, the German outfit's stubborn resistance was eventually shattered just before the interval when Bernardo Silva broke the deadlock in the 44th minute, sliding home a pivotal opening goal.
The Spanish heavyweights shifted into high gear immediately after the restart. In the 52nd minute, Turkish prodigy Arda Guler doubled the advantage with a composed close-range finish after Mbappé intelligently nodded the ball across the six-yard box.
Despite a raft of desperate attacking changes from Leipzig, the visitors could not stem the tide of Madrid's relentless pressure. The European champions effectively sealed the points through Mbappe before Diomande took centre stage.
A frantic finish saw teenage substitute Tidiam Gomis pull back an 85th-minute consolation for Leipzig, but Diomande responded immediately with his sharp finish just two minutes later, securing a comprehensive 4-1 triumph for Los Blancos.
Read Also
1 + 1 - 🇨🇮 Yan Diomande tonight became the youngest African player to score and assist in a UEFA Champions League match since 🇳🇬 Obafemi Martins in September 2003 for Internazionale against Arsenal. Special. https://t.co/fjdPkla1eC— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 21, 2026
This majestic victory ensures Real Madrid maintain their entirely unblemished Champions League record this season.
More importantly, the attacking masterclass serves as an ominous, terrifying warning to fierce rivals Barcelona ahead of this weekend's blockbuster El Clásico showdown. With both teams in free-scoring European form, the stage is set for an unforgettable domestic war.