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LA 2028 Olympics: Sporting Lagos and Ikorodu City stars dominate as Eric Chelle invites 31 NPFL players for DR Congo tie

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 17:54 - 22 October 2026
Eric Chelle || Imago
Eric Chelle of Super Eagles. || Imago - Photo: IMAGO
Head Coach Eric Chelle has named a 31-man squad composed entirely of home-based players for the Olympic Eagles ahead of next month's crucial U23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying fixture against the Democratic Republic of Congo.
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  • Starlets from Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) sides, heavily led by Sporting Lagos and Ikorodu City dazzlers, will report to camp this Sunday.

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  • The two-legged tie serves as a critical first step on the road to securing a ticket for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Men’s Football Tournament.

The countdown to the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Men’s Football Tournament has officially begun for Nigeria.

Head Coach Eric Chelle has summoned 31 domestic-based players to the U23 National Team camp as they prepare to battle the Democratic Republic of Congo in a high-stakes, double-header qualifying fixture next month.

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Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle || Imago
Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle || Imago

Nigeria’s Olympic Eagles drew a first-round bye in the qualifiers, while DR Congo edged past Mauritania over two legs to set up this tantalising second-round showdown.

The overall winner of this aggregate tie will advance to the final round of the U23 AFCON tournament in Egypt next year, where Africa’s official representatives for the LA 2028 Olympics will finally be decided.

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A Two-Legged War: Lubumbashi to Ikenne

The stakes could not be higher for the West African giants. Despite an illustrious Olympic football pedigree, having won historic gold at Atlanta 1996, silver at Beijing 2008, and bronze at Rio 2016, Nigeria has suffered a painful decade-long absence, failing to qualify for the global Men's Football Tournament for the past 10 years.

Aderemi Adeoye of Ikorodu City.
Aderemi Adeoye of Ikorodu City.

The first leg of the qualification fixture will take place at the iconic TP Mazembe Stadium in Lubumbashi on Friday, 13th November.

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The return leg will follow shortly after at the Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne-Remo on Tuesday, 17th November.

Ikorodu City and Super Eagles goalkeeper Michael Atata is expected to man the posts for the hosts.
Ikorodu City and Super Eagles goalkeeper Michael Atata

To prepare for the clash, Chelle has selected a comprehensive mix of talent, featuring four goalkeepers, nine defenders, eight midfielders, and ten forwards.

Standout performers from Sporting Lagos and Ikorodu City prominently lead the selection.

Clifford celebrates his first-ever NPFL goal.
Clifford celebrates his first-ever NPFL goal.
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All invited players have been instructed to report to the AM2PM Hotel in Ijebu-Ode on Sunday, 25th October 2026.

Full List of Invited Players

Goalkeepers

  • Chinemerem Olughu (Nasarawa United)

  • Clinton Andy (Rivers United)

  • Ebenezer Harcourt (Sporting Lagos)

  • Michael Atata (Ikorodu City)

Defenders

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  • Gift Subi (Warri Wolves)

  • Hillary Zion (Sporting Lagos)

  • Emmanuel Utake (Rivers United)

  • Chibueze Oputa (Rangers Int’l)

  • Marvelous Freedom (Ikorodu City)

  • Kenneth Igboke (Rangers Int’l)

  • Odinaka Alfred (Nasarawa United)

  • Emmanuel Ochobi (Rivers United)

  • Aliu Sugau (Barau FC)

Midfielders

  • Freeman Wuchirwe (Bendel Insurance)

  • Victor Samuel (Sporting Lagos)

  • Umar Mohammed (Nasarawa United)

  • Lucky Oraro (Warri Wolves)

  • Aderemi Adeoye (Ikorodu City)

  • Sani Shuaibu (Warri Wolves)

  • Muhammad Salihu (Sporting Lagos)

  • Jude Eventus (Warri Wolves)

Forwards

  • Junior Ikechukwu (Ikorodu City)

  • Timothy Zechariah (Rivers United)

  • Williams Wonah (Enyimba FC)

  • Ayoola Olaniyan (Sporting Lagos)

  • Chijioke Samuel (Enyimba FC)

  • Jofrank Joshua (Nasarawa United)

  • Chimobi Igwilo (Rangers Int’l)

  • Alex Oweifaleya (Bendel Insurance)

  • Abdulmuiz Adeleke (Sporting Supreme)

  • Habila Simon (Wikki Tourists)

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