LA 2028 Olympics: Sporting Lagos and Ikorodu City stars dominate as Eric Chelle invites 31 NPFL players for DR Congo tie
Starlets from Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) sides, heavily led by Sporting Lagos and Ikorodu City dazzlers, will report to camp this Sunday.
The two-legged tie serves as a critical first step on the road to securing a ticket for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Men’s Football Tournament.
The countdown to the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Men’s Football Tournament has officially begun for Nigeria.
Head Coach Eric Chelle has summoned 31 domestic-based players to the U23 National Team camp as they prepare to battle the Democratic Republic of Congo in a high-stakes, double-header qualifying fixture next month.
Nigeria’s Olympic Eagles drew a first-round bye in the qualifiers, while DR Congo edged past Mauritania over two legs to set up this tantalising second-round showdown.
The overall winner of this aggregate tie will advance to the final round of the U23 AFCON tournament in Egypt next year, where Africa’s official representatives for the LA 2028 Olympics will finally be decided.
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The stakes could not be higher for the West African giants. Despite an illustrious Olympic football pedigree, having won historic gold at Atlanta 1996, silver at Beijing 2008, and bronze at Rio 2016, Nigeria has suffered a painful decade-long absence, failing to qualify for the global Men's Football Tournament for the past 10 years.
The first leg of the qualification fixture will take place at the iconic TP Mazembe Stadium in Lubumbashi on Friday, 13th November.
The return leg will follow shortly after at the Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne-Remo on Tuesday, 17th November.
To prepare for the clash, Chelle has selected a comprehensive mix of talent, featuring four goalkeepers, nine defenders, eight midfielders, and ten forwards.
Standout performers from Sporting Lagos and Ikorodu City prominently lead the selection.
All invited players have been instructed to report to the AM2PM Hotel in Ijebu-Ode on Sunday, 25th October 2026.
Full List of Invited Players
Goalkeepers
Chinemerem Olughu (Nasarawa United)
Clinton Andy (Rivers United)
Ebenezer Harcourt (Sporting Lagos)
Michael Atata (Ikorodu City)
Defenders
Gift Subi (Warri Wolves)
Hillary Zion (Sporting Lagos)
Emmanuel Utake (Rivers United)
Chibueze Oputa (Rangers Int’l)
Marvelous Freedom (Ikorodu City)
Kenneth Igboke (Rangers Int’l)
Odinaka Alfred (Nasarawa United)
Emmanuel Ochobi (Rivers United)
Aliu Sugau (Barau FC)
Midfielders
Freeman Wuchirwe (Bendel Insurance)
Victor Samuel (Sporting Lagos)
Umar Mohammed (Nasarawa United)
Lucky Oraro (Warri Wolves)
Aderemi Adeoye (Ikorodu City)
Sani Shuaibu (Warri Wolves)
Muhammad Salihu (Sporting Lagos)
Jude Eventus (Warri Wolves)
Forwards
Junior Ikechukwu (Ikorodu City)
Timothy Zechariah (Rivers United)
Williams Wonah (Enyimba FC)
Ayoola Olaniyan (Sporting Lagos)
Chijioke Samuel (Enyimba FC)
Jofrank Joshua (Nasarawa United)
Chimobi Igwilo (Rangers Int’l)
Alex Oweifaleya (Bendel Insurance)
Abdulmuiz Adeleke (Sporting Supreme)
Habila Simon (Wikki Tourists)