Emotional Nigerian striker Arokodare reflects on ‘God’s Path’ after hitting career milestone

Tolu Arokodare has now scored 100 goals in his career.

Tolu Arokodare has now scored 100 goals in his career.

Super Eagles forward Tolu Arokodare has expressed intense gratitude to God after reaching a historic 100 career goals milestone during Ajax’s dramatic 2-0 victory over Atalanta. Coming off the bench inside the final 25 minutes, the 25-year-old completely ran the show at the Johan Cruijff Arena, scoring a clinical 87th-minute opener before turning provider in stoppage time to hand the Dutch giants their first UEFA Conference League league phase win of the campaign.

Nigerian international Tolu Arokodare produced a masterful cameo appearance for Eredivisie heavyweights AFC Ajax on Thursday night, combining individual brilliance with supreme modesty to put Italian side Atalanta to the sword.

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The match initially looked destined for a frustrating stalemate as Ajax struggled to maximise their dominance, with Lucas Rosa striking the woodwork and a Jorthy Mokio effort chalked off for offside.

Looking for a decisive attacking spark, manager Francesco Farioli turned to the bench in the 66th minute, introducing the 6ft 7in Super Eagles forward to re-energise the frontline.

The tactical gamble paid off handsomely in the 87th minute. Latching onto a perfectly flighted long ball from full-back Youri Baas, Arokodare controlled the delivery brilliantly before coolly slotting a low finish past Atalanta shot-stopper Marco Carnesecchi.

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Tolu Arokodare celebrates his landmark goal.

The goal marked a truly monumental milestone, representing the forward's 100th professional career goal across club and international football.

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💯 @ToluArokodare ❌❌❌ https://t.co/QGhvitutt1 — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) October 23, 2026

Not satisfied with just opening the scoring, the former Racing Genk and Wolverhampton Wanderers striker proved his comprehensive value in the 93rd minute.

Turning provider, Arokodare picked up the ball and threaded an exquisite pass to 17-year-old sensation Abdellah Ouazane, who danced past his marker to seal a comfortable 2-0 victory.

Tolu Arokodare has now scored 100 goals in his career.

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Following his match-winning heroics and a charming post-match press conference where he kept the media room laughing with his humility, the Ajax number 99 took to social media to dedicate the historic century of goals to his faith.

"100 career goals. Grateful for this journey I am on and the path that God has paved for me," Arokodare wrote in an emotional celebratory post.

"It is Him and all the people along the way who have got me here, and for that I am thankful. The journey continues. God is the greatest."