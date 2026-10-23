Emotional Nigerian striker Arokodare reflects on ‘God’s Path’ after hitting career milestone
Nigerian international Tolu Arokodare produced a masterful cameo appearance for Eredivisie heavyweights AFC Ajax on Thursday night, combining individual brilliance with supreme modesty to put Italian side Atalanta to the sword.
The match initially looked destined for a frustrating stalemate as Ajax struggled to maximise their dominance, with Lucas Rosa striking the woodwork and a Jorthy Mokio effort chalked off for offside.
Looking for a decisive attacking spark, manager Francesco Farioli turned to the bench in the 66th minute, introducing the 6ft 7in Super Eagles forward to re-energise the frontline.
The tactical gamble paid off handsomely in the 87th minute. Latching onto a perfectly flighted long ball from full-back Youri Baas, Arokodare controlled the delivery brilliantly before coolly slotting a low finish past Atalanta shot-stopper Marco Carnesecchi.
The goal marked a truly monumental milestone, representing the forward's 100th professional career goal across club and international football.
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💯 @ToluArokodare ❌❌❌ https://t.co/QGhvitutt1— AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) October 23, 2026
Not satisfied with just opening the scoring, the former Racing Genk and Wolverhampton Wanderers striker proved his comprehensive value in the 93rd minute.
Turning provider, Arokodare picked up the ball and threaded an exquisite pass to 17-year-old sensation Abdellah Ouazane, who danced past his marker to seal a comfortable 2-0 victory.
Following his match-winning heroics and a charming post-match press conference where he kept the media room laughing with his humility, the Ajax number 99 took to social media to dedicate the historic century of goals to his faith.
"100 career goals. Grateful for this journey I am on and the path that God has paved for me," Arokodare wrote in an emotional celebratory post.
"It is Him and all the people along the way who have got me here, and for that I am thankful. The journey continues. God is the greatest."
The decisive European performance brings Arokodare's impressive tally to eight goals and three assists across all competitions for the Dutch giants this season, putting his previous developmental struggles firmly behind him as he charts a brilliant path in Amsterdam.