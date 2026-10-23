Report: Jay-Z to perform in 2027 Super Bowl halftime show

Rap legend Jay-Z has reportedly been selected to headline the Super Bowl LXI halftime show at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on February 14, 2027, according to industry sources

Jay-Z has reportedly emerged as the headlining performer for the Super Bowl LXI halftime show, with the rap icon expected to take centre stage at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on February 14, 2027.

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According to reports, the Roc Nation founder has been selected after weeks of speculation over who would land one of music’s biggest live-performance opportunities.

Jay-Z reportedly set for Super Bowl LXI

According to Dave Brooks of Puck News, Jay-Z is expected to headline next year’s halftime show, with a music industry insider also telling Deadline that the rapper will lead the performance.

The reported decision would see the 56-year-old take on a role usually reserved for some of the biggest names in global entertainment. Other potential performers previously discussed for the event reportedly included Miley Cyrus and Justin Bieber.

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Jay-Z’s involvement would carry additional significance because his company, Roc Nation, has partnered with the NFL to produce the Super Bowl halftime shows since 2019. The agreement has given the entertainment company a major role in shaping the musical direction of the annual spectacle.

Neither the NFL nor Roc Nation had publicly confirmed the reports in the information available, with Complex having contacted representatives from both organisations for comment.

If confirmed, the performance would arrive during a significant period in Jay-Z’s career. The rapper has recently celebrated the 30th anniversary of his debut album, Reasonable Doubt, and the 25th anniversary of The Blueprint, two landmark releases in hip-hop history.

Roc Nation’s halftime legacy continues

Jay-Z’s reported selection comes after a run of high-profile halftime performances overseen by Roc Nation, featuring artists from different genres and generations.

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Recent headliners have included Bad Bunny, Kendrick Lamar, Usher, Rihanna and The Weeknd, reinforcing the halftime show’s position as a major platform for global music stars.

Jay-Z has also enjoyed a successful period on stage, with multiple sold-out arena performances, including three shows at Yankee Stadium that reportedly generated more than $42 million in revenue. He also headlined the Roots Picnic in Philadelphia in May and performed a sold-out concert in Paris last month.

Beyond music, the rapper is the subject of the HBO series Jay-Z in 8, which features his longtime collaborator Rick Rubin.