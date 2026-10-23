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Ex-Man United star Onana escapes three-car collision

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 13:50 - 23 October 2026
Andre Onana and Vincent Abubakar during the CAF World Cup qualifiers against DR Congo || Image credit: Imago
Andre Onana and Vincent Abubakar during the CAF World Cup qualifiers against DR Congo || Image credit: Imago
Former Manchester United goalkeeper André Onana and his family have escaped uninjured after being involved in a three-car crash in Turkey
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Former Manchester United goalkeeper André Onana and his family have escaped without injuries after being involved in a three-car collision in Turkey.

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The incident occurred shortly after Trabzonspor’s 2-0 victory over Hearts in the second matchday of the UEFA Conference League.

Onana and family escape chain-reaction accident

According to Turkish website 61saat, the accident happened near Yomra after Onana left Papara Park Stadium following Trabzonspor’s European fixture. The collision reportedly began when one vehicle struck the car in front, forcing it forward into Onana’s vehicle and triggering a chain reaction involving three cars.

Photographs released after the incident showed damage to the front of the Cameroonian goalkeeper’s vehicle, particularly around the bumper, with several components reportedly dislodged by the force of the impact.

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Despite the damage, Onana and the family members travelling with him escaped the incident without injuries. Reports indicate that everyone in the goalkeeper’s vehicle remained in good health following the collision.

The accident came on an otherwise positive evening for Onana, whose Trabzonspor side secured an important victory in European competition. The Turkish club defeated Hearts 2-0 to continue their campaign in the UEFA Conference League.

Trabzonspor officials check on goalkeeper

Trabzonspor officials reportedly travelled to the scene to check on Onana’s condition and monitor the situation after learning about the accident.

The goalkeeper joined the Turkish club after his difficult spell at Manchester United, where inconsistent performances and scrutiny over his displays contributed to questions about his future at Old Trafford.

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Onana, who previously enjoyed success with Ajax and Inter Milan before moving to England, is now looking to establish himself at Trabzonspor and regain consistency between the posts.

The collision could have had serious consequences given the reported force of the impact, but the absence of injuries will come as a relief to the goalkeeper, his family and the club. With Onana and his relatives reported to be safe, attention can return to Trabzonspor’s performances on the pitch following their European victory over Hearts.

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