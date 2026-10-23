‘Best striker in the world’: Fans hail Victor Osimhen after Champions League award

Social media has completely erupted with praise after Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen delivered a tactical masterclass for Galatasaray against his former club LOSC Lille, walking away with the official UEFA Player of the Match award and a historic goalscoring record.

Victor Osimhen's legendary status in Istanbul continues to reach new heights after his match-winning display against Lille in the UEFA Champions League.

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The Nigerian international was a constant thorn in the flesh of the French side's defence, culminating in a historic night where he picked up the official UEFA Player of the Match award and fired Galatasaray to their first European victory of the campaign.

Read also: Victor Osimhen Named Player of the Match Against Former Club Lille Following Champions League Heroics

The spectacular right-footed goal did more than just secure the points; it successfully elevated Osimhen to 14 goals in European competitions, officially breaking clear of Milan Baros and Shabani Nonda to sit alone at the top of Galatasaray’s all-time foreign scoring charts in Europe.

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Fans quickly took to social media to react to the record-breaking display, with one enthusiast boldly stating that the Super Eagles star is currently the "Best striker in THE world."

Victor Osimhen apologises for Lillee fans after scoring.

Another supporter highlighted Osimhen's mental resilience and deep respect for his footballing roots, writing: "VAR cancelled his penalty in the first half. He scored in the second anyway, and still didn't celebrate against Lille, the club he left in 2020. First Champions League goal of his season, and Galatasaray's first win of the campaign. He picked the right night for both."

Osimhen POTM 🌟 #UCL https://t.co/xZK6XT9Q55 — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) October 21, 2026

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Football tacticians online also praised his relentless energy on the pitch. "Proper hard worker. The kind of defensive striker that defenders hate playing against - constantly pressing, running channels, and making life uncomfortable. You feel his presence even on the days he doesn’t score. Your team needs an Osimhen," a viral post read. Another ecstatic fan added a simple, proud boast: "WE HAVE OSIMHEN, THEY DON’T."

However, the UEFA accolade did spark some minor controversy among neutral fans. One follower argued that Lokomotiv Moscow's young star Aleksey Batrakov was more deserving, commenting: "We love Osimhen but Batrakov was better. You did not want to give the award to him because he is Russian. Show some respect to the players please."

Victor Osimhen after his goal against former club Lille.

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@ChampionsLeague Best striker in THE world WO45 💛❤️🦁🐐 https://t.co/qNYGOjqHwp — Leyla adanir Adani (@leylaadani58) October 22, 2026

Despite the online debates, the general consensus remains firmly focused on Osimhen's global dominance.