Advertisement

Watch: 'Proper number 10' - Super Eagles skipper Wilfred Ndidi scores exquisite weaker-foot goal for Besiktas

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 11:43 - 23 October 2026
Wilfred Ndidi had a good outing against Crystal Palace.
Wilfred Ndidi had a good outing against Crystal Palace.
Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi opened his goalscoring account for the season in style, netting a stunning left-footed opener as Besiktas battled to a thrilling 2-2 home draw against English Premier League side Crystal Palace in the UEFA Europa League.
Advertisement

Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi is officially off the mark for the season after delivering a masterclass performance to remember against Crystal Palace in a high-intensity UEFA Europa League clash.

Advertisement

The 29-year-old midfield general, who proudly led the Black Eagles out as captain on the night, broke the deadlock in first-half stoppage time (45+2') with what many described as a typical clinical striker's goal. 

Latching onto a delicate Salih Ozcan pass over the top, Ndidi ghosted past the Palace backline entirely unmarked and unleashed a lovely first-time strike with his weaker left foot past goalkeeper Walter Benitez to blow the roof off the stadium.

Operating as a dominant lone pivot under the intimidating Istanbul lights, the Nigerian skipper played the entire 90 minutes. Ndidi controlled the engine room with an absolute iron fist, racking up two tackles, four clearances, three headed clearances, two interceptions, and six ball recoveries. 

Advertisement
Wilfred Ndidi had a good outing against Crystal Palace.
Wilfred Ndidi had a good outing against Crystal Palace.

He was completely unplayable on the turf and in the air, winning four ground duels and six aerial duels en route to securing a point in a four-goal thriller that eventually ended in a 2-2 draw following a late equaliser from international teammate Junior Olaitan.

Read Also

Advertisement

'Straight-Up Evolving Into a Proper Number 10!'

The video of the skipper's sensational weak-foot finish immediately went viral across social media platforms, sparking a wave of enthusiastic praise and tactical debate among fans.

The tactical evolution of the former Leicester City anchor had online pundits entirely blown away. One viral comment noted: “The shot that Olise made is something most forwards in the league can't pull off. Ndidi is straight-up evolving into a proper number 10.” Another supporter warmly echoed the sentiment, writing: “What a great game he played, man. It was really good today. Keep it up Ndidi.”

Advertisement
Ndidi celebrates his first goal of the season.
Ndidi celebrates his first goal of the season.

However, the positional shift wasn't met with complete tactical consensus. Some fans argued that his physical attributes are optimised when given more space, noting: “Ndidi plays much better out wide; whenever he plays as a 6, he gets flustered and his pace drops too.” Meanwhile, another simply concluded: “He proved that he is a top scorer.”

Read Also

Advertisement

With Besiktas sitting comfortably inside the automatic playoff bracket of the Europa League with seven points from three matches, local supporters are already desperate to keep their captain wrapped in cotton wool ahead of domestic assignments. One anxious fan tweeted: “Rest well until the grandpa Başakşehir match, we don't have a midfielder on hand.”

Ndidi’s resurgence has provided both his club and the Super Eagles with an elite tactical boost.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Vincent Kompany hospitalised after collapsing at Bayern Munich training ground
Football
23.10.2026
Vincent Kompany hospitalised after collapsing at Bayern Munich training ground
Antonio Conte responds to Man United links
Football
23.10.2026
Antonio Conte responds to Man United links
Tolu Arokodare has now scored 100 goals in his career.
Football
23.10.2026
Emotional Nigerian striker Arokodare reflects on ‘God’s Path’ after hitting career milestone
Osimhen did not deserve the award — Turkish ex-ref questions favouritism towards Nigerian star
Football
23.10.2026
Osimhen did not deserve the award — Turkish ex-ref questions favouritism towards Nigerian star
For me, he must win – Osimhen’s teammate backs Yamal for Ballon d'Or
Football
23.10.2026
For me, he must win – Osimhen’s teammate backs Yamal for Ballon d'Or
Report: Jay-Z to perform in 2027 Super Bowl halftime show
Football
23.10.2026
Report: Jay-Z to perform in 2027 Super Bowl halftime show