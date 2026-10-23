Watch: 'Proper number 10' - Super Eagles skipper Wilfred Ndidi scores exquisite weaker-foot goal for Besiktas

Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi opened his goalscoring account for the season in style, netting a stunning left-footed opener as Besiktas battled to a thrilling 2-2 home draw against English Premier League side Crystal Palace in the UEFA Europa League.

Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi is officially off the mark for the season after delivering a masterclass performance to remember against Crystal Palace in a high-intensity UEFA Europa League clash.

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The 29-year-old midfield general, who proudly led the Black Eagles out as captain on the night, broke the deadlock in first-half stoppage time (45+2') with what many described as a typical clinical striker's goal.

Latching onto a delicate Salih Ozcan pass over the top, Ndidi ghosted past the Palace backline entirely unmarked and unleashed a lovely first-time strike with his weaker left foot past goalkeeper Walter Benitez to blow the roof off the stadium.

Operating as a dominant lone pivot under the intimidating Istanbul lights, the Nigerian skipper played the entire 90 minutes. Ndidi controlled the engine room with an absolute iron fist, racking up two tackles, four clearances, three headed clearances, two interceptions, and six ball recoveries.

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Wilfred Ndidi had a good outing against Crystal Palace.

He was completely unplayable on the turf and in the air, winning four ground duels and six aerial duels en route to securing a point in a four-goal thriller that eventually ended in a 2-2 draw following a late equaliser from international teammate Junior Olaitan.

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𝑾𝒊𝒍𝒇𝒓𝒆𝒅 𝑵𝒅𝒊𝒅𝒊 💪 https://t.co/XTXe3ih1cR — Beşiktaş JK (@Besiktas) October 22, 2026

'Straight-Up Evolving Into a Proper Number 10!'

The video of the skipper's sensational weak-foot finish immediately went viral across social media platforms, sparking a wave of enthusiastic praise and tactical debate among fans.

The tactical evolution of the former Leicester City anchor had online pundits entirely blown away. One viral comment noted: “The shot that Olise made is something most forwards in the league can't pull off. Ndidi is straight-up evolving into a proper number 10.” Another supporter warmly echoed the sentiment, writing: “What a great game he played, man. It was really good today. Keep it up Ndidi.”

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Ndidi celebrates his first goal of the season.

However, the positional shift wasn't met with complete tactical consensus. Some fans argued that his physical attributes are optimised when given more space, noting: “Ndidi plays much better out wide; whenever he plays as a 6, he gets flustered and his pace drops too.” Meanwhile, another simply concluded: “He proved that he is a top scorer.”

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⚽ WILFRED NDIDIIIIIIIIII 🔥 GOOOOLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL! BJK 🆚 CP | 1-0 | 45+2’ https://t.co/G516zUIYmB — Beşiktaş JK (@Besiktas) October 22, 2026

With Besiktas sitting comfortably inside the automatic playoff bracket of the Europa League with seven points from three matches, local supporters are already desperate to keep their captain wrapped in cotton wool ahead of domestic assignments. One anxious fan tweeted: “Rest well until the grandpa Başakşehir match, we don't have a midfielder on hand.”