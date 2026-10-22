Double trouble for Bruno Fernandes as Man United star gets robbed amidst Carrick tensions

Bruno Fernandes' £4m Cheshire home was burgled during Man United's 4-1 Champions League defeat to Como, capping a nightmare night alongside Michael Carrick tensions

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has suffered a distressing burglary at his £4 million Cheshire mansion following his side’s humiliating 4-1 Champions League defeat to Como.

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The Portuguese midfielder was in Italy when three masked intruders reportedly broke into his property, adding to an already miserable night that also saw him publicly question Michael Carrick’s tactical approach.

Fernandes’ mansion targeted during United’s Como defeat

The six-bedroom property in Nether Alderley, part of Cheshire’s affluent Golden Triangle, was targeted at around 8.30pm on Wednesday, 21 October, while Fernandes was away on football duty.

The thieves reportedly stole designer jewellery and other expensive belongings after entering the property, which backs onto woodland. Fernandes’ wife, Ana Pinho, and their two young children were not at home during the incident.

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A neighbour alerted police after spotting three unidentified men in the garden. Officers arrived within ten minutes, but the suspects had already disappeared. Despite the property’s sophisticated security systems, including CCTV, electric gates and a zoned alarm, the intruders are believed to have approached through the woods and climbed over the rear fence.

A source described the family’s distress, saying: “Bruno and Ana are absolutely devastated. To have your home violated like this while you’re out representing your club is every footballer’s worst nightmare.”

Cheshire Police have launched an investigation and are reviewing CCTV footage from nearby properties. The burglary follows similar incidents involving footballers, including Manchester City’s Ruben Dias, Jack Grealish, Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez.

Fernandes questions Carrick after disastrous performance

The burglary compounded a difficult evening for Fernandes, whose frustration had already become apparent following United’s heavy defeat in Italy. Speaking to TNT Sports after the match, the midfielder questioned the decision not to press Como man-to-man, suggesting the approach allowed their opponents to grow in confidence.

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“It’s a decision from the staff to not press man-to-man and sometimes leave space behind and try to get the ball, but sometimes when you give too much the ball to these teams they get confidence,” he said.

Asked whether Carrick had got his tactics wrong, Fernandes replied: “That’s on the manager and staff to see it, not me.”

Carrick responded by stressing the importance of effort regardless of the chosen system, arguing that players must run both forward and backwards to win matches.