How I want to be remembered — Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi reflects on his legacy after receiving the 2026 Princess of Asturias Award

Lionel Messi has offered a personal insight into how he hopes football fans will remember him, saying he wants to be recognised as an athlete who never stopped pursuing his ambitions.

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The Inter Miami forward shared the message in Oviedo after returning to Spain to collect the 2026 Princess of Asturias Award for Sports.

Messi reveals how he wants to be remembered

Asked how he would like people to remember him, Messi focused on his determination rather than the extraordinary collection of trophies and individual awards he has accumulated throughout his career.

“A great athlete who always fought to achieve his goals and dreams,” the Argentine told EFE.

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The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner acknowledged that his ambitions were not always realised, but insisted that his willingness to keep striving for success remained constant.

“Sometimes I succeeded in achieving what I wanted, sometimes I didn’t… but I never stopped trying to win everything that was in front of me,” he added.

The response offers a glimpse into the mindset behind one of football’s most decorated careers. Messi has won 48 collective trophies across his senior career, establishing himself as the most decorated player in the history of the sport.

His achievements include the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina, two Copa América titles and a Finalissima triumph. At club level, he won 10 La Liga titles and four UEFA Champions League trophies with Barcelona before spells at Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Miami.

Princess of Asturias Award adds to historic legacy

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Messi’s return to Spain also marked another milestone, as he received the 2026 Princess of Asturias Award for Sports after being announced as the winner earlier this year. He became the first individual footballer to receive the prestigious honour.

The award recognises outstanding contributions across several fields, including sport, arts, literature and science, with recipients selected by a jury.

Messi’s legacy extends beyond team honours. He has claimed a record eight Ballon d’Or awards, six European Golden Shoes and two World Cup Golden Balls, while scoring more than 900 career goals for club and country.

His record of 91 goals in the 2012 calendar year remains one of football’s most remarkable individual achievements.