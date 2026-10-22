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Osimhen warns of impending chaos in upcoming Istanbul derby

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 21:00 - 22 October 2026
Victor Osimhen warns emotions could boil over in the upcoming Istanbul derby as Galatasaray prepare to host Fenerbahce after beating Lille 4-2 in Europe
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Victor Osimhen has warned that emotions could boil over when Galatasaray face Fenerbahce in the Istanbul derby, with the Nigerian striker admitting that the fierce rivalry can produce chaotic scenes.

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The Super Eagles forward is relishing the showdown after helping Galatasaray secure a 4-2 away victory over Lille in the UEFA Champions League.

Osimhen anticipates fiery Fenerbahce showdown

Speaking to reporters after Wednesday’s Champions League triumph in France, Osimhen made it clear that Galatasaray are already looking forward to their next major challenge.

The striker acknowledged the intensity of the rivalry between Istanbul’s two biggest clubs, recognising that the encounter carries significance beyond the three points on offer.

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"When we talk about the derby, we're talking about a game full of emotions. There can also be chaos. We're really looking forward to it," Osimhen said.

The Nigerian also recognised Fenerbahce’s quality but insisted that Galatasaray would aim to make their home advantage count when the sides meet. Osimhen stressed the importance of delivering a strong collective performance, with derby victories potentially playing a decisive role in the Turkish Super Lig title race.

For Galatasaray, the encounter offers an opportunity to strengthen their position against their fiercest domestic rivals and give their supporters another memorable result.

Galatasaray carry Champions League momentum into derby

Osimhen’s comments came after Galatasaray produced an impressive comeback to beat Lille 4-2 away from home, boosting their confidence following a difficult start to their European campaign. The forward praised his teammates for their response after falling behind against a challenging opponent, explaining that the squad had prepared for a difficult contest and remained committed to fighting back.

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Rather than relying on individual brilliance, Galatasaray ultimately secured the victory through a collective effort, with their resilience proving decisive in France.

That performance provides encouragement ahead of the derby, although Osimhen knows the atmosphere and pressure surrounding a meeting with Fenerbahce will present a different challenge. The Nigerian striker will be expected to play a central role as Galatasaray look to carry their European momentum into domestic competition.

With both clubs eager to assert their authority in Istanbul, the upcoming clash promises another fiercely contested chapter in one of Turkish football’s most intense rivalries. Osimhen and his teammates will hope their home advantage helps them turn their anticipation into a result that strengthens their title ambitions.

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