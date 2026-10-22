Arsenal star snubs Yamal, Mbappe, names Ballon d’Or favourite

Declan Rice backs Harry Kane over Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappe for the 2026 Ballon d'Or following Arsenal's 2-2 Champions League draw with Bayern Munich

Declan Rice has named Harry Kane as his clear favourite to win the 2026 Ballon d’Or, placing the Bayern Munich striker ahead of high-profile contenders including Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappe.

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The Arsenal midfielder made his choice after facing Kane in Wednesday night’s entertaining 2-2 draw between the Gunners and Bayern Munich.

Rice backs Kane after Bayern’s draw with Arsenal

Kane was among the standout performers in the Champions League encounter, earning admiration from Rice for his contribution to Bayern’s attacking play.

Speaking to Football on TNT, the England midfielder offered an emphatic assessment of his international teammate’s chances of claiming football’s most prestigious individual award, saying, “For me, Harry is the clear winner of the Ballon d'Or 2026”.

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Rice continued by pointing to Kane’s all-round contribution, particularly his ability to create opportunities for teammates while maintaining his exceptional scoring record.

“His numbers speak for themselves. For a striker to play that pass for their first goal then take the penalty how he did... he's ridiculous, he's such a good player, insane!”

The comments reflect the growing recognition of Kane’s influence at Bayern, where his finishing and creative qualities have made him central to the German club’s success.

Kane’s remarkable season strengthens Ballon d’Or case

Kane’s outstanding 2025–26 campaign has placed him firmly among the leading contenders for the Ballon d’Or. His reported 73 goals across club and international football include 36 in the Bundesliga, 14 in the Champions League and 12 for England, including six at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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The striker also helped Bayern secure the Bundesliga title and DFB-Pokal, scoring a hat-trick in the German Cup final. Individual honours, including the European Golden Shoe and the Bundesliga’s top-scorer award, have further strengthened his credentials.

Kane faces competition from the likes of Yamal, Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Rodri, but his combination of prolific scoring, silverware and international performances gives him a compelling case.