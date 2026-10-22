Manchester United identify Carrick replacement amid disastrous form

Manchester United are considering Julian Nagelsmann as a potential replacement for Michael Carrick following a disastrous run of form

Manchester United are reportedly considering Julian Nagelsmann as a potential replacement for Michael Carrick as pressure mounts on the head coach following a disastrous run of results.

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The Red Devils have sounded out the German manager after their decision to overlook him earlier this year, although Brighton boss Fabian Hürzeler is also emerging as a leading candidate.

Nagelsmann returns to Manchester United’s radar

Carrick is facing growing scrutiny after Manchester United suffered a disappointing 4-1 Champions League defeat against Como, further intensifying concerns over the club’s direction under his management.

United appointed the former midfielder permanently ahead of the 2026–27 Premier League season after he guided the team to Champions League qualification during his caretaker spell. However, their poor start to the campaign has raised questions about whether he can turn their fortunes around.

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Nagelsmann had attracted significant support within United’s hierarchy before the club ultimately opted for Carrick in May. His commitment to Germany until Euro 2028 was understood to be a major obstacle at the time, but his reported departure from the national team setup has reopened the possibility of a move to Old Trafford.

The 39-year-old boasts an impressive managerial record, having won the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich and collected two DFL-Supercup titles during his time in Germany.

Hürzeler leads competition as Conte doubts grow

Despite Nagelsmann’s availability, Brighton manager Fabian Hürzeler is reportedly viewed as the leading candidate should United decide to dismiss Carrick despit the German coach’s open pledge of loyalty to the Seagulls.

Brighton’s impressive start has strengthened Hürzeler’s reputation, with his side sitting third in the Premier League after seven matches. He also guided the Seagulls past United in the Carabao Cup last month.

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Antonio Conte has also been discussed, but doubts have emerged over whether his confrontational management style would suit the club. Although reports suggested the Italian spent 24 hours in the UK during the recent international break, sources close to him denied that he had met United officials.

Meanwhile, Eddie Howe and Kieran McKenna could return to consideration following their respective departures from Newcastle United and Ipswich Town over the summer.