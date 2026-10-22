Kyle Walker was caught on CCTV exposing himself at a Bar in Manchester

Kyle Walker was caught on CCTV exposing himself at a Bar in Manchester

Former Manchester City captain Kyle Walker admits he may remove his '4 in a row' Premier League tattoo following the club's financial guilty verdict

Former Manchester City captain Kyle Walker has admitted he may remove his “4 in a row” tattoo if the club are stripped of their Premier League titles following a financial misconduct verdict.

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The Burnley defender has become the first former City player to publicly address the controversy, with the club appealing against findings relating to more than 100 alleged financial breaches.

Walker breaks silence on Manchester City scandal

Walker, 36, had the tattoo inked to celebrate Manchester City’s historic achievement of winning four consecutive Premier League titles, a run that underlined their dominance of English football. However, the right-back now faces the possibility of removing the permanent reminder if the club lose their honours as part of any eventual punishment.

Asked about the prospect of having the tattoo removed, Walker told talkSPORT: “I’m probably going to have to do that.”

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The former City skipper also acknowledged the seriousness of the findings while insisting that the players deserved recognition for their performances on the pitch.

“Let’s not hide from the fact that, you know, they’ve been found guilty, but they’re going through an appeal. Now, as a player, all I can say is that all we did is go out and play our best football as a team and I will defend the players for the rest of my life,” Walker said.

Walker, who now plays for Burnley in the Championship, described the club’s achievements during his time at the Etihad Stadium as extraordinary, even as the controversy threatens to overshadow them.

Premier League sanctions could affect historic title run

City could face severe penalties following findings concerning financial reporting and sponsorship arrangements, with the allegations involving more than £900 million in allegedly inflated revenue through illicit state-backed sponsorships.

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Although the charges relate to the period between 2009 and 2018, potential sanctions could have consequences extending to the club’s subsequent achievements, including their four successive Premier League titles between 2020 and 2024.

Walker admitted that the situation had created an uncomfortable perception of the club’s success among observers.

“I feel that what we did and what we achieved in that space of time was probably incredible and probably won’t be done ever again. “But from the outside looking in, it doesn’t look great and we have to address that,” he added.