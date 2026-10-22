‘In Barcelona, we were lucky to win everything’ — Messi reflects on time with Xavi, Iniesta

Lionel Messi reflects on his iconic Barcelona years alongside Xavi and Iniesta after receiving the prestigious 2026 Princess of Asturias Award for Sports

Lionel Messi has reflected fondly on his legendary Barcelona career, describing his time alongside Xavi Hernandez, Andres Iniesta and Carles Puyol as a privilege.

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The Argentine superstar made the remarks in Oviedo after returning to Spain to collect the 2026 Princess of Asturias Award for Sports.

Messi opens up on unforgettable Barcelona years

Messi admitted that putting his Barcelona experience into words was difficult, given the number of extraordinary moments he enjoyed during his time at the Camp Nou.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner spent much of his career at the Catalan club, where he formed part of a generation that dominated Spanish and European football. Alongside Xavi, Iniesta and Puyol, he helped Barcelona secure numerous major honours while earning a reputation for their exceptional style of play.

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Speaking to EFE, Messi recalled not only the trophies but also the everyday experiences that made his time at the club so memorable.

“It was a privilege to share a dressing room with Xavi, Iniesta, Puyol and so many others. In Barcelona we were lucky enough to win everything, and to do it the way we did: how much we enjoyed playing, winning and achieving great things. But above all, we enjoyed our day-to-day life, the training sessions; we had a wonderful time,” he said.

“It is difficult to sum up in a few words. I experienced so many incredible moments in Barcelona and obviously hold a very, very special affection for both the city and the club.”

Messi left Barcelona in 2021 after the club were unable to renew his contract, bringing an emotional end to a career that had defined an era at the Camp Nou.

Argentine receives prestigious Princess of Asturias Award

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Messi was announced as the recipient of the 2026 Princess of Asturias Award for Sports earlier this year, becoming the first individual footballer to receive the honour.

The committee praised his achievements on the pitch alongside his sustained charitable work, particularly efforts to improve access to education and healthcare for disadvantaged children.

“Leo Messi, the player who has won the most titles in the history of football, has also earned the respect and admiration of everyone for his exemplary behaviour on the field and for his consistency, humility and commitment to the team game,” the award statement read.