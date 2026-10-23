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Bet of the Day: Top Predictions For Today's Fixtures

Adesoji Michael
Adesoji Michael 07:37 - 23 October 2026
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October 23, 2026
Free football predictions, expert picks, odds and betting tips for today. Updated daily.
Yesterday
Today
🔥 Today's Best Bet
Shamrock Rovers vs Sligo Rovers FC
Ireland Premier League · Kick-off 20:00
Over 2.5 Goals
Confidence: 9/10
Shamrock Rovers’ strong home scoring record and Sligo Rovers’ defensive struggles make over 2.5 goals a reasonable pick.
NGBET1.55
Stake1.50
PLACE THIS BET
⚽ Today's betting tips
⭐ Strong Pick
Monaco vs Freiburg
20:00 · Europa Conference League
Over 6.5 Corners
1.25
🎯 8/10
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💎 Value Pick
Alaves vs Malaga CF
20:00 · La Liga
Over 1.5 Goals
1.33
🎯 8/10
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⭐ Strong Pick
Brest vs Nice
19:45 · Ligue 1
Over 1.5 Goals
1.22
🎯 8/10
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⭐ Strong Pick
Bolton Wanderers vs Middlesbrough FC
20:00 · England Championship
Away 1UP
1.28
🎯 8/10
BET THIS PICK →
⭐ Strong Pick
Pau FC vs Grenoble Foot
19:00 · Ligue 2
Over 1.5 Goals
1.34
🎯 8/10
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⭐ Strong Pick
PFC Vihren Sandanski vs Marek Dupnica
14:00 · Bulgaria Vtora Liga
Home 2UP
1.23
🎯 9/10
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⭐ Strong Pick
FC Silon Taborsko vs FK Fotbal Trinec
17:00 · Czechia - FNL
Over 1.5 Goals
1.22
🎯 9/10
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⭐ Strong Pick
Vitoria SC Guimaraes vs Maritimo Madeira
20:45 · Liga Portugal
Over 1.5
1.34
🎯 8/10
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⭐ Strong Pick
Penicuik Athletic FC vs Clyde FC
19:30 · Scottish Cup
Away 2UP
1.25
🎯 8/10
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💰 Build your bet slip
Tick "Add to slip" on any picks above to build a multiple.
Combined odds 1.00Return ₦0
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📅 Yesterday's results
⭐ Strong Pick
Ferencvarosi Budapest vs SCU Torreense
17:45 · Europa League
✅ WON
Home 2UP
1.31
🎯 8/10
⭐ Strong Pick
FC Ararat-Armenia vs Alkmaar
17:45 · Europa League
✅ WON
Over 1.5 Goals
1.16
🎯 8/10
⭐ Strong Pick
Pafos FC vs Riga FC
17:45 · Europa Conference League
✅ WON
Over 1.5 Goals
1.24
🎯 8/10
⭐ Strong Pick
Lincoln Red Imps vs FC Twente Enschede
20:00 · Europa Conference League
✅ WON
Away 2UP
1.23
🎯 8/10
⭐ Strong Pick
NK Celje vs Salzburg
20:00 · Europa League
❌ LOST
Over 7.5 Corners
1.31
🎯 8/10
⭐ Strong Pick
Trabzonspor vs Heart of Midlothian FC
17:45 · Europa Conference League
✅ WON
Home 2UP
1.30
🎯 8/10
⭐ Strong Pick
AC Omonia Nicosia vs Benfica
20:00 · Europa League
✅ WON
Away 2UP
1.35
🎯 8/10
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❓ Frequently Asked Questions About Bet of the Day

1. What is the Bet of the Day?
The Bet of the Day is Pulse Sports’ daily selection of football betting tips and predictions. Our experts analyse upcoming matches, including team form, recent performances, head-to-head records, injuries, home and away statistics, and other relevant factors to identify betting opportunities worth considering.

2. What is the best bet of the day today?
The best bet of the day depends on the matches being played and the latest available information. Pulse Sports reviews the day’s fixtures and highlights selected bets based on factors such as team form, statistics, player availability, and potential value. Check this page regularly for our latest football betting tips and daily selections.

3. Where can I find today's football predictions?
You can find Pulse Sports’ latest football predictions on our Bet of the Day page. We provide daily predictions covering selected football matches and betting markets, helping punters identify potential bets for matches taking place today and upcoming fixtures.

4. How are the Bet of the Day predictions selected?
Our betting predictions are based on analysis of factors such as recent team form, goalscoring records, home and away performance, head-to-head statistics, injuries, suspensions, team news, and other relevant match data. The aim is to identify selections with a strong statistical and analytical basis rather than relying on guesswork.

5. What types of bets are included in the Bet of the Day?
Our Bet of the Day selections can cover a variety of football betting markets, including match winners, double chance, over and under goals, both teams to score, handicaps, correct scores, and other available markets. The markets featured can vary depending on the fixtures and the opportunities identified by our analysts.

6. Are Pulse Sports betting tips guaranteed to win?
No. There are no guaranteed football betting predictions or risk-free bets. Our tips are based on analysis and statistical information, but football matches can produce unpredictable results. Punters should treat betting tips as information to support their own decisions and should always bet responsibly.

7. How often are the Bet of the Day predictions updated?
The Bet of the Day page is updated regularly with new football betting tips and predictions as fixtures become available. We recommend checking the page before placing a bet because odds, team news, injuries, line-ups, and other match information can change before kick-off.
18+. Please gamble responsibly. No tip or prediction guarantees a winning outcome — always bet within your means.
🔥 Today's Best BetOver 2.5 Goals @ 1.55
BET NOW
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