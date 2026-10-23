Lionel Messi: 8x Ballon d'Or winner to be honoured with prestigious 2026 award

Lionel Messi has arrived in Oviedo, Spain, to receive the prestigious 2026 Princess of Asturias Award for Sports.

The Inter Miami star landed in the Asturian capital on Thursday alongside his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, and was greeted by hundreds of ecstatic fans.

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Messi spent time signing shirts and photographs while bagpipes played in a traditional welcome.

The director of the Princess of Asturias Foundation, Teresa Sanjurjo, was among those who received him.

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🇦🇷🇪🇸 MESSI ya está en ASTURIAS. 🏆 El argentino recibe hoy el Premio Princesa de Asturias. https://t.co/a65J2WMr2L — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) October 22, 2026

Tickets for Messi’s scheduled meeting with young people and schoolchildren at Oviedo’s Palacio de los Deportes sold out in just 13 minutes, underlining the huge excitement surrounding his visit.

The formal awards ceremony takes place on Friday at the Teatro Campoamor.

Lionel Messi || imago

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The jury selected Messi in recognition of both his extraordinary sporting career and his long-standing commitment to improving access to education and healthcare for disadvantaged children.

The Argentine has won 47 titles across club and country, including the 2022 World Cup, making him the most decorated player in football history.

The Princess of Asturias Award is one of Spain’s highest honours. Messi becomes the first individual footballer to receive the Sports category in this manner, following previous recognition for figures such as Serena Williams and Eliud Kipchoge.

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The prize includes a Joan Miró sculpture, a diploma, an insignia, and €50,000.