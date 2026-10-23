Alex is very high on my list — Chelsea legend reveals what makes Iwobi special

Chelsea legend Frank Lampard has heaped praise on Alex Iwobi, describing the Super Eagles midfielder as one of the standout players he has worked with in his managerial career.

The Coventry City boss was responding to Iwobi’s recent comments that Lampard had “resurrected” his career during their time together at Everton.

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The pair are set to face each other this weekend when Fulham host Coventry.

Another matchday just around the corner. 👀 https://t.co/nrbtHICDqK — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) October 22, 2026

“Resurrecting seems too strong, but I’ll let him say those words because he was always a good player, maybe in a tough moment at Everton,” Lampard said at his pre-match press conference.

“The time when I came in, it was a tough moment for the club.

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"I just talked about value in training with the players, to get yourself in the team, and quite quickly at Everton, it was clear Alex’s quality in training, work ethic, and consistency were a very high level.

“He is also a very versatile player, so he worked in times of desperate need. When we were battling relegation, Alex could play any role and play at a really high level.

”There is also something infectious about him as a player, how he turns out games, how he is in the dressing room.

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"If he wants to give me credit, great. I wouldn’t take so much credit, because much of the work was done by him.

“He trained, he played really, really well, and in all my career as a manager… he’s one player that if I look back, I go as an individual, he was outstanding. And if you go, who are your top players you play with that really made a difference for you, Alex Iwobi is very, very high on that list.”