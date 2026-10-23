Ballon d’Or: Major sign points to Mbappe winning 2026 award

Real Madrid are sending a high-profile delegation including Kylian Mbappe to the 2026 Ballon d’Or ceremony in London. The move ends two years of boycott and fuels intense speculation that Mbappe could claim football's biggest individual prize.

Real Madrid are preparing to send a high-profile delegation, including Kylian Mbappe, to Monday’s 2026 Ballon d’Or ceremony in London, sparking speculation that the French forward could be in contention for the biggest individual prize in football.

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The decision marks a significant change from the Spanish giants’ limited participation in the previous two editions, although their attendance does not confirm that Mbappe has won the award.

Real Madrid’s Ballon d’Or plans point to Mbappe victory

According to French newspaper L’Équipe, several of Real Madrid’s nominated players are expected to travel to the British capital for the ceremony, signalling the club’s return to the forefront of an event they largely avoided in 2024 and 2025.

Mbappe is among the nominees for the prestigious award, alongside teammates Jude Bellingham and Vinícius Júnior, with Marc Cucurella also in the running.

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The Frenchman’s presence has attracted particular attention following another productive campaign, with his latest contribution coming in Real Madrid’s 4-1 Champions League victory over Leipzig on Wednesday.

Madrid’s decision to attend with a substantial delegation has prompted questions about whether the club expects one of its players to emerge victorious. However, L’Équipe has not provided any information confirming the identity of the winner ahead of the official announcement.

Consequently, while Mbappe’s potential presence in London has fuelled speculation, it remains insufficient evidence that the former Paris Saint-Germain star will claim his first Ballon d’Or.

Madrid return after controversial boycotts

Real Madrid’s change of approach is particularly notable given their recent history with the awards. In 2024, the club withdrew from the ceremony at the last moment after learning that Vinícius Júnior would not win the prize.

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Spanish midfielder Rodri ultimately claimed the Ballon d’Or, prompting widespread discussion about Madrid’s reaction.

The following year, the club’s representation was minimal, with Caroline Weir reportedly the only Madrid figure in attendance. This time, several nominees are expected to travel to London, where the ceremony takes place the day after Sunday’s El Clásico against Barcelona.

Other Madrid representatives in contention include goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, nominated for the best goalkeeper award, while Yann Diomande is among the candidates for best young player. Felicia Schröder is also competing in the women’s young-player category.