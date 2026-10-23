My wife is waiting — Harry Kane makes Ballon d'Or admission ahead of Yamal showdown

Harry Kane has admitted the wait for the Ballon d’Or result is proving stressful for his family, revealing that his wife would prefer to know the outcome before Monday’s ceremony.

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Speaking after Bayern Munich’s 2-2 Champions League draw with Arsenal, Kane opened up about the tension surrounding football’s most prestigious individual award.

England star Harry Kane || Imago

“My wife would prefer to know the result now, and my family is very nervous,” Kane said.

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“I understand France Football wishes to keep silent so that all the stars can attend, but from my point of view, of course I would like to know the result without having to wait all evening. I will surely enjoy the evening.”

The 2026 Ballon d’Or takes place on Monday 26 October at the London Palladium, the first time the ceremony has been held outside Paris.

It also marks the 70th anniversary of the award and pays tribute to Sir Stanley Matthews, the inaugural winner in 1956.

Kane heads into the night as one of the leading contenders after a record-breaking 2025-26 campaign in which he scored 73 goals for club and country.

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His form helped Bayern secure a domestic double and has put him in the frame to become the first English winner since Michael Owen in 2001.

Despite the speculation, Kane insists he is trying to stay focused. “I try not to think about it. Obviously it is hard not to.