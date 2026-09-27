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England star boosts Yamal's Ballon d'Or candidacy at Harry Kane's expense

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 22:39 - 27 September 2026
Yamal received the co-sign of another peer during the ongoing Ballon d'Or race.
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Arsenal and England midfielder Declan Rice has handed Lamine Yamal the ultimate endorsement in the 2026 Ballon d'Or race, labelling the Spanish teenager the best player in world football.

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The post-match embrace

The interaction occurred immediately following Spain's 3-2 UEFA Nations League victory over England at Wembley Stadium on September 26.

Yamal delivered a commanding performance that included opening the scoring in the second minute.

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Following the final whistle, footage captured Rice approaching the 19-year-old winger to offer a heartfelt commendation. The pair embraced before Rice was heard directly telling Yamal: "For me, you're the best."

The footage quickly circulated across social media, with fans weaponising the quote as definitive proof of the Barcelona forward's current superiority in the global game.

A critical Ballon d'Or boost

Rice's commendation serves as fuel for Yamal's ongoing Ballon d'Or campaign ahead of the October ceremony.

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Unlike previous cycles where the award often deferred to historical reputation, Yamal has repeatedly argued in recent media appearances that the accolade should reward the most entertaining and currently superior player on the planet

Securing an unprompted "best in the world" declaration from a top-tier opponent like Rice perfectly validates that exact PR narrative.

Undermining a teammate's candidacy

The endorsement carries extraordinary weight given that Rice shares an international dressing room with Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane, who stands as one of Yamal's primary rivals for the award following his 2025/26 European Golden Shoe season.

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While Yamal dazzled at Wembley, Kane squandered a crucial second-half penalty that would have handed England a 3-1 advantage before Spain mounted their comeback.

The juxtaposition of Yamal's decisive impact against Kane's inability to deliver under pressure impacted the conversations, with fans questioning his candidacy. 

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