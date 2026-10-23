Osimhen did not deserve the award — Turkish ex-ref questions favouritism towards Nigerian star

Former referee Ahmet Çakar criticized Victor Osimhen's Man of the Match award following Galatasaray's 4-2 Champions League victory over Lille, naming three teammates who deserved it more despite the striker's fourth goal.

Former Turkish referee Ahmet Çakar has questioned Victor Osimhen’s selection as man of the match following Galatasaray’s 4-2 victory over Lille in the UEFA Champions League.

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The Nigerian striker scored in the encounter but faced criticism from Çakar, who believes three other players had stronger claims to the individual accolade.

Çakar questions Osimhen’s man of the match award

Osimhen scored Galatasaray’s fourth goal in their victory at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy, capping an impressive attacking display against the French side.

His contribution earned him the man of the match award as the Turkish champions secured an important European victory. However, Çakar was unconvinced by the decision, arguing that Barış Alper Yılmaz, Batrakov and Yunus Akgün also deserved consideration.

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Speaking on the BTV YouTube channel, the former official expressed his dissatisfaction with the selection.

"It's unfair that Osimhen was chosen as man of the match. Osimhen didn't play badly, but there are Barış Alper Yılmaz, Batrakov, and Yunus Akgün,” Çakar said, via habersarikirmizi.

Although Çakar acknowledged that Osimhen had not performed poorly, his comments suggested that the award should have recognised one of the other players involved in the contest.

The criticism comes after Osimhen delivered another important contribution for Galatasaray, continuing his strong start to the campaign following his return to the club.

Nigerian striker maintains impressive Galatasaray form

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Despite the debate surrounding the award, Osimhen’s numbers underline his influence for the Turkish giants this season.

The Nigeria international has registered seven goals and three assists in eight appearances across all competitions, establishing himself as a key figure in Galatasaray’s attacking set-up.

His ability to find the net consistently has made him an important source of goals as the club compete domestically and in Europe.

Osimhen will now look to maintain that momentum in upcoming fixtures, with Galatasaray relying on his finishing and attacking presence to sustain their challenge on multiple fronts.