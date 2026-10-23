Antonio Conte responds to Man United links

Former Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte has reacted to the Manchester United links.

Former Napoli and Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has released a definitive public statement shutting down rumours of an imminent move to Manchester United, insisting that he is not in advanced negotiations with any club.

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The 57-year-old Italian tactician used his personal social media channels to address the mounting speculation surrounding his professional future.

Conte has emerged as one of the most highly sought-after free agents on the managerial market since departing Napoli at the end of the 2025/26 season, following a successful tenure that included winning the 2024/25 Scudetto.

His availability coincides perfectly with the escalating crisis at Old Trafford, where current manager Michael Carrick is fighting to save his job amid a seven-game winless streak across all competitions.

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What Conte said

Despite being linked as the primary candidate to replace Carrick, Conte poured cold water on reports suggesting a deal was close to completion.

"My name has been linked with numerous clubs, but there are currently no negotiations at an advanced stage," Conte clarified in his statement.

"Following a wonderful and successful spell in charge of Napoli, I will take the time I need to consider how and when to return to management. It will be a carefully considered decision, one I will make when I believe the conditions are right," he added.

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Addressing the rumours of strict demands

Conte also took the opportunity to refute recent media reports alleging that he had already issued a list of severe demands to potential suitors.

Various outlets had suggested that the Italian was demanding total control over recruitment, exorbitant financial packages, and that clubs were hesitant due to his famously "strong personality.

"I have read reports of financial demands and requests for full control that I have supposedly already made to the clubs mentioned, as well as reservations about what has been described as my 'strong personality'," Conte noted.

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"These reports are unfounded, as there is currently no concrete basis for such assessments. Should a concrete opportunity arise, that will be the time to hold discussions with the club concerned and jointly consider the terms of a potential agreement," he explained.