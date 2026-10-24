Time to bench him — Wayne Rooney gives Carrick crucial advice to save job
Fernandes has had an underwhelming season, following a trend of bad performances.
Speaking on The United Stand after United’s humiliating 4-1 Champions League defeat to Como, Rooney suggested Fernandes is running on empty following a demanding campaign and the World Cup.
“I think it’s at a point now where he might need a little break,” Rooney said. “He might need the manager to tell him to go on a little holiday because he had a long season and then a long World Cup.
"He might need to go away and recharge the batteries because he’s played a lot of games and he doesn’t look like he’s got that sharpness or that bite about him.
“I remember Alex Ferguson did that with Cristiano Ronaldo. At random times Ronaldo would go and have a week off and we’d all be standing around wondering why.
"But he would be recharging his batteries. I think Bruno needs that. He needs to be taken out of the limelight a bit and come back fresher, otherwise he will just be running himself into the ground. That will only make him more agitated and frustrated.”
Fernandes had publicly questioned Carrick’s tactics after the Como thrashing, adding to the growing tension at Old Trafford. Rooney also labelled United’s players “selfish” and “babies” for deflecting blame rather than taking responsibility.
The Red Devils welcome Bournemouth to Old Trafford on Sunday as Carick looks for a lifeline to rescue his job.