Super Eagles! Bad news for Amorim, Chelle as Chukwueze set to miss MONTHS
The Nigeria international sustained the problem following Milan’s 3-2 Serie A victory over Atalanta and subsequently missed the club’s UEFA Europa League clash with Bournemouth.
According to reports from Corriere della Sera via MilanNews, Chukwueze has already consulted a specialist and begun a course of treatment, including injections.
🚨🏥[BREAKING] Samuel CHUKWUEZE will be OUT for some MONTHS! @SkySport https://t.co/5850apbRCN— Sleeper AC Milan (@SleeperACMilan) October 22, 2026
He is scheduled for a fresh assessment in 10 to 15 days but is not expected to return to action before the end of the year.
The 27-year-old had enjoyed a solid start to the season after returning from his loan spell at Fulham, making eight appearances across all competitions and registering two assists.
Under Amorim he had become a regular option in that right-wing back role, offering width, pace and creativity.
His absence compounds Milan’s injury problems on the right side, with Alexis Saelemaekers already ruled out long-term following ankle surgery.
Amorim now faces a depleted attacking unit for a busy run of fixtures that includes the Derby della Madonnina against Inter.
For the Super Eagles the timing is equally damaging. Chukwueze is highly unlikely to be available for Nigeria’s crucial AFCON 2027 qualifying double-header against Tanzania in November.
The first leg is scheduled for 13 November in Uyo, with the return fixture four days later.