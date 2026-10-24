Super Eagles! Bad news for Amorim, Chelle as Chukwueze set to miss MONTHS

Samuel Chukwueze faces at least two months on the sidelines after suffering a left hip injury, dealing a major blow to both AC Milan manager Rúben Amorim and Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle.

The Nigeria international sustained the problem following Milan’s 3-2 Serie A victory over Atalanta and subsequently missed the club’s UEFA Europa League clash with Bournemouth.

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According to reports from Corriere della Sera via MilanNews, Chukwueze has already consulted a specialist and begun a course of treatment, including injections.

🚨🏥[BREAKING] Samuel CHUKWUEZE will be OUT for some MONTHS! @SkySport https://t.co/5850apbRCN — Sleeper AC Milan (@SleeperACMilan) October 22, 2026

He is scheduled for a fresh assessment in 10 to 15 days but is not expected to return to action before the end of the year.

The 27-year-old had enjoyed a solid start to the season after returning from his loan spell at Fulham, making eight appearances across all competitions and registering two assists.

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Samuel Chukwueze

Under Amorim he had become a regular option in that right-wing back role, offering width, pace and creativity.

His absence compounds Milan’s injury problems on the right side, with Alexis Saelemaekers already ruled out long-term following ankle surgery.

Chukwueze featured for 45 minutes.

Amorim now faces a depleted attacking unit for a busy run of fixtures that includes the Derby della Madonnina against Inter.

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For the Super Eagles the timing is equally damaging. Chukwueze is highly unlikely to be available for Nigeria’s crucial AFCON 2027 qualifying double-header against Tanzania in November.