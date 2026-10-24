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Aston Villa vs Man City: Chelsea flop Jackson ends Cityzens' unbeaten run
Manchester City suffered their first defeat of the Premier League season after falling to Aston Villa
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Former Chelsea forward Nicolas Jackson put Manchester City to the sword with a brilliant brace as Aston Villa became the first side to defeat the embattled Cityzens in the Premier League this season.
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Jackson opened the scoring for Aston Villa before netting the winner after Erling Haaland had equalised for Man City in the eventual 2-1 win.
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