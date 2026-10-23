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MC Alger 3-0 Rangers (3-2 agg): Injury-time heartbreak as Nigerian champions crash out of CAFCL

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 23:04 - 23 October 2026
Rangers starting line up against Ikorodu City. Image: Modo Victor
Rangers
Enugu Rangers surrendered a 2-0 first-leg advantage in Algiers, conceding three second-half goals to MC Alger to crash out of the CAF Champions League 3-2 on aggregate.
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  • Holding a comfortable 2-0 advantage from the first leg, the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) champions conceded three second-half goals to crash out 3-2 on aggregate.

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  • The dramatic collapse mirrors the exact historical exit the Flying Antelopes suffered against the very same Algerian club back in 1976

Storm Weathered: A Tense First Half 

History cruelly repeated itself for Enugu Rangers on Friday night as a dramatic second-half collapse saw them surrender a two-goal aggregate lead to exit the CAF Champions League at the hands of Algerian champions MC Alger.

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The Flying Antelopes arrived in Algiers firmly focused on protecting the hard-earned 2–0 advantage they secured during the first leg in Nigeria. 

Rangers starting line up against Ikorodu City. Image: Modo Victor
Rangers

For the opening 45 minutes, Fidelis Ilechukwu’s tactical plan worked to perfection. Setting up in a disciplined, deep defensive block, Rangers successfully weathered intense early pressure from the hosts to head into the interval with a scoreless deadlock intact.

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Second-Half Capitulation and Penalty Drama 

However, the North African side emerged with renewed vigor after the restart, completely turning the tie on its head. 

The critical breakthrough arrived in the 58th minute when Chahreddine Mouloudia converted clinically from close range, halving the aggregate deficit and igniting a raucous home crowd.

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MC Alger before the game.
MC Alger before the game.

Drama reached a fever pitch in the 70th minute when MC Alger were awarded a penalty with a golden chance to level the tie. 

Rangers shot-stopper Abuchi, who enjoyed an outstanding night between the sticks, produced a magnificent diving save to deny the hosts, handing the Nigerian champions a vital tactical lifeline.

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Despite Abuchi's heroics, the unrelenting Algerian pressure finally breached the visitors again in the 85th minute. Forward Mohamed Bangoura found space inside the area to slot home MC Alger's second of the evening, levelling the aggregate scoreline at 2–2.

With extra time looming, heartbreak struck deep into stoppage time. In the 92nd minute, Sofiane Bayazid managed to slip past a fatigued Rangers backline to slot home the decisive winner, sealing a 3–0 win on the night and completing a stunning 3–2 aggregate comeback.

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The painful exit marks an eerie repetition of the 1976 African Cup of Champions Clubs final, where MC Alger similarly overcame a first-leg deficit against Rangers to claim continental glory, leaving the current NPFL champions to turn their full attention back to domestic title defence.

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