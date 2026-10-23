MC Alger 3-0 Rangers (3-2 agg): Injury-time heartbreak as Nigerian champions crash out of CAFCL

Enugu Rangers surrendered a 2-0 first-leg advantage in Algiers, conceding three second-half goals to MC Alger to crash out of the CAF Champions League 3-2 on aggregate.

Holding a comfortable 2-0 advantage from the first leg, the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) champions conceded three second-half goals to crash out 3-2 on aggregate.

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The dramatic collapse mirrors the exact historical exit the Flying Antelopes suffered against the very same Algerian club back in 1976

Storm Weathered: A Tense First Half

History cruelly repeated itself for Enugu Rangers on Friday night as a dramatic second-half collapse saw them surrender a two-goal aggregate lead to exit the CAF Champions League at the hands of Algerian champions MC Alger.

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The Flying Antelopes arrived in Algiers firmly focused on protecting the hard-earned 2–0 advantage they secured during the first leg in Nigeria.

FULL-TIME IN ALGIERS: MC Alger 3-0 Rangers Int'l FC (Aggregate: 3-2) It ends in heartbreak. We fought valiantly and defended our hearts out, but our CAF Champions League journey ends here. Thank you to every single fan who stood by the team. We will dust ourselves off. 🔴⚪️🦅 #UpRangers #NeverSayDie #CAFCL #MCARAN — Rangers International FC (@Rangers_Intl) October 23, 2026

Rangers

For the opening 45 minutes, Fidelis Ilechukwu’s tactical plan worked to perfection. Setting up in a disciplined, deep defensive block, Rangers successfully weathered intense early pressure from the hosts to head into the interval with a scoreless deadlock intact.

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Second-Half Capitulation and Penalty Drama

However, the North African side emerged with renewed vigor after the restart, completely turning the tie on its head.

The critical breakthrough arrived in the 58th minute when Chahreddine Mouloudia converted clinically from close range, halving the aggregate deficit and igniting a raucous home crowd.

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MC Alger before the game.

Drama reached a fever pitch in the 70th minute when MC Alger were awarded a penalty with a golden chance to level the tie.

Rangers shot-stopper Abuchi, who enjoyed an outstanding night between the sticks, produced a magnificent diving save to deny the hosts, handing the Nigerian champions a vital tactical lifeline.

5/16. ✅ MC Alger book their place in the group stage. 🇩🇿 #TotalEnergiesCAFCL https://t.co/LQT0XHpnyx — TotalEnergies CAFCL & CAFCC 🏆 (@CAFCLCC) October 23, 2026

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Despite Abuchi's heroics, the unrelenting Algerian pressure finally breached the visitors again in the 85th minute. Forward Mohamed Bangoura found space inside the area to slot home MC Alger's second of the evening, levelling the aggregate scoreline at 2–2.

With extra time looming, heartbreak struck deep into stoppage time. In the 92nd minute, Sofiane Bayazid managed to slip past a fatigued Rangers backline to slot home the decisive winner, sealing a 3–0 win on the night and completing a stunning 3–2 aggregate comeback.

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