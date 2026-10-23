Vincent Kompany hospitalised after collapsing at Bayern Munich training ground

Bayern Munich boss Vincent Kompany had a medical emergency at the club's training ground.

Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany is currently undergoing thorough medical examinations in the hospital after suddenly collapsing during a training session on Friday, October 23.

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The alarming medical emergency occurred while the 40-year-old first-team head coach was observing a session conducted by the club's second team.

Club medical staff immediately attended to the Belgian tactician on the pitch before transferring him to a local hospital for further evaluation and extended observation.

Bayern confirm medical emergency

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FC Bayern quickly released an official club statement confirming the incident, assuring supporters that Kompany is receiving the best possible care.

The club explicitly stated that Kompany will remain under strict medical supervision until further notice.

Bayern's sporting director, Max Eberl, emphasised that the former Manchester City captain will be given unrestricted time to recover.

"Vincent Kompany’s health is our top priority. We at FC Bayern will do everything we can to ensure that he recovers quickly," Eberl stated in the official release.

"Vinnie will receive all the necessary medical care and support, as well as all the time he needs. His coaching staff, whom we trust completely, will take over his duties. All of us at FC Bayern wish Vinnie a speedy recovery," the director added.

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Shock following Arsenal draw

The sudden collapse has sent shockwaves through the European football community, particularly given how healthy Kompany appeared just 48 hours prior.

The manager looked completely fit and energetic on the touchline during Bayern Munich's thrilling 2-2 UEFA Champions League draw against Arsenal on Wednesday, October 21.

During that intense European clash at the Allianz Arena, Kompany actively directed his side as goals from Alphonso Davies and Harry Kane secured a vital point against the Premier League giants.

There were no visible indicators of any underlying health issues or physical discomfort during his pre-match or post-match media duties.

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Freiburg clash looms

With Kompany hospitalised, the club has confirmed that the existing backroom staff will assume control of all training sessions and matchday operations.

This temporary leadership structure will be implemented for Bayern's upcoming Bundesliga fixture against Freiburg on Sunday, October 25.