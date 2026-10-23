For me, he must win – Osimhen’s teammate backs Yamal for Ballon d'Or

Galatasaray star Rafael Leão has backed Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal to win the 2026 Ballon d’Or.

Leao, who joined Galatasaray over the summer believes there is only one deserving winner of the prestigious award.

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Speaking to TNT Sports BR after the Portuguese winger was asked about the Ballon d'Or, and he went on to shower praise on Barcelona's teenage sensation.

“I hope Lamine Yamal wins the Ballon d’Or and big trophies with Barça.

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"He is among the best in the world; he’s someone I really appreciate as a player and person. Good players surround him at an extraordinary club.”

⭐️ Rafa Leão: “I hope Lamine Yamal wins the Ballon d’Or and big trophies with Barça”. “He is among the best in the world, he’s someone I really appreciate as a player and person. He’s surrounded by good players at an extraordinary club”, told @TNTSportsBR. https://t.co/V8GQchyh8A — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 14, 2026

Leão’s praise came after watching Yamal dominate the second half at Rams Park. The 19-year-old was quiet before the break but transformed the game after the interval.

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He delivered a pinpoint cross for Fermín López’s headed equaliser in the 50th minute, then produced a dazzling piece of skill on the right, beating his marker and keeping the ball alive near the byline, to set up Anthony Gordon for 3-1 three minutes later.

Yamal was also involved in the move for Karim Adeyemi’s fourth goal. His creativity and control effectively settled the contest and earned him widespread man-of-the-match recognition.

The performance added further weight to Yamal’s Ballon d’Or credentials.

The award ceremony is scheduled for 26 October in London, and the race has narrowed into a clear two-way battle between the Barcelona teenager and Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane.

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