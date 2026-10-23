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Nigeria vs Korea: Flamingos defeat defending champions to qualify for knockout stage

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 23:39 - 23 October 2026
Nigeria's Flamingos qualify for U17 World Cup knockout stage || PUNCH
Nigeria's Flamingos produced a clinical performance to defeat defending champions North Korea 3-1, advancing to the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup knockout stage after finish second in Group B
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Nigeria’s Flamingos have secured qualification for the knockout stage of the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup after defeating defending champions North Korea 3-1 in their final Group B fixture.

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The Nigerian youngsters delivered an impressive performance at the Mohammed VI Football Complex in Rabat, scoring twice before half-time and adding a third goal after the break to seal their progression.

Nigeria vs Korea: How it happened

The Flamingos made a strong start against a North Korean side that had won both of its opening group matches against Puerto Rico and Poland. Nigeria took the lead in the 15th minute when Oluwakemi Adegbuyi finished off an assist from Mary Dunstan, giving the West Africans an early advantage against the reigning champions.

The goal settled Nigeria into the contest, and they continued to threaten as they searched for a second. Their pressure paid off in the 38th minute when Oluebube Umejiaku converted a pass from Tosin Rafiu to double the lead.

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The Flamingos headed into the interval with a 2-0 advantage, putting North Korea under considerable pressure after the defending champions had enjoyed a perfect start to their group-stage campaign.

Nigeria maintained their attacking intent after the restart and extended their lead in the 58th minute. Kanyinsola Yusuf found the net to make it 3-0, giving the Flamingos greater control of the contest and putting them in a commanding position to secure all three points.

North Korea attempted to mount a late response and reduced the deficit in the 82nd minute through Yu Jong-Hyang. However, Nigeria held on during the closing stages to secure a memorable victory over the defending champions and confirm their place in the knockout rounds.

The result completed a turnaround for the Flamingos, who began their campaign with a 2-1 defeat to Poland before responding with a 2-0 victory over Puerto Rico. Their triumph over North Korea means Nigeria finish second in Group B behind the defending champions, securing qualification for the next stage of the tournament.

The performance will provide the Nigerian youngsters with confidence heading into the knockout rounds, where the margin for error becomes smaller and every match carries greater consequences.

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By defeating a side that had won its first two matches, the Flamingos have demonstrated their ability to compete against the tournament’s strongest opposition as they continue their pursuit of the U-17 Women’s World Cup title.

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