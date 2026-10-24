The bitter truth — Rivers United coach demands urgent funding and infrastructure overhaul after Rangers’ Algerian disaster

Former Enyimba head coach and current Rivers United assistant Yemi Olanrewaju delivered a brutal reality check on Nigerian football following Enugu Rangers' dramatic CAF Champions League exit against Algerian champions MC Alger.

The Rivers United assistant coach delivered a brutal reality check to Nigerian football following Enugu Rangers' dramatic exit from the CAF Champions League.

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The tactician, widely known as 'Yema', took to social media to state that Nigerian clubs fundamentally lack the budgets, infrastructure, and facilities required to compete with elite African teams, claiming his previous warnings on the matter were unfairly dismissed.

The fallout from Enugu Rangers' agonising collapse in North Africa has sparked intense debate regarding the true standard of Nigerian club football on the continental stage.

Joining the discourse is one of the country's most respected young minds, Yemi Olanrewaju, who has explicitly warned that the structural deficiencies in the domestic game make such heartbreaks inevitable.

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Rangers surrendered a comfortable two-goal cushion on Friday night, conceding three times in the second half, including a 92nd-minute winner, to crash out 3-2 on aggregate against Algerian champions MC Alger.

Having qualified back to back for group stage of CAF Competitions, in CAF Confederation Cup with Enyimba and CAF Champions League with Rivers United, I have said it that we don’t have what it takes to compete with a lot of Africa clubs. our budgets, facilities and level nor reach those people. I was called different names. I ve been there and see the levels and differences. Truth is bitter thou — Yemi Daniel Olanrewaju (@yemastarcoach) October 24, 2026

'Our Level Nor Reach Those People'

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Reacting to the Flying Antelopes' elimination, Olanrewaju, who was the youngest head coach in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) during his tenure with Enyimba, asserted that the disparity between Nigerian teams and their North African counterparts goes far beyond tactical choices on the pitch.

Rangers

"Having qualified back to back for group stage of CAF Competitions, in CAF Confederation Cup with Enyimba and CAF Champions League with Rivers United, I have said it that we don’t have what it takes to compete with a lot of Africa clubs," the Rivers United assistant coach stated candidly on his social media page.

Olanrewaju, who currently serves as chief lieutenant to Finidi George at high-flying Rivers United, emphasised that his evaluation comes from direct personal experience rather than external observation.

Yemi Olanrewaju during his time in Aba.

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"Our budgets, facilities and level nor reach those people," Yema added in a mixture of English and pidgin. "I was called different names. I've been there and see the levels and differences. Truth is bitter though."