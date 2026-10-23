Kanu's hattrick vs Chelsea crowned best in EPL history

Kanu Nwankwo's legendary hattrick against Chelsea is once again making the rounds on social media.

British broadcaster and outspoken Arsenal fan Piers Morgan has hailed Kanu Nwankwo’s legendary 1999 comeback performance against Chelsea as the best hat-trick in the history of the Premier League.

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The famous journalist took to social media to reflect on the historic London derby, recalling the magical afternoon that solidified the Nigerian striker as a cult hero among the Arsenal fanbase.

A 15-minute miracle at Stamford Bridge

The match in question took place on October 23, 1999, under torrential rain at Stamford Bridge.

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Arsenal found themselves trailing 2-0 early in the second half after Chelsea goals from Tore Andre Flo and Dan Petrescu. The away side looked completely defeated until Kanu stepped up in the final 15 minutes of the match to flip the script.

The Nigerian star scored in the 75th and 83rd minutes to level the game before securing the 3-2 victory with a breathtaking 90th-minute winner.

📆 On this day, in 1999, Nwankwo Kanu scored a hat-trick in the final 15 minutes as Arsenal come from 2-0 down to beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. ⚽ 75' — Kanu 🇳🇬 ⚽ 83' — Kanu 🇳🇬 ⚽ 90' — Kanu 🇳🇬 🗣️ "KAN-U BELIEVE IT?!" https://t.co/VBng6vEKB5 — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Footballtweet) October 23, 2026

For his final act, Kanu audaciously rounded Chelsea goalkeeper Ed de Goey by the touchline and curled the ball over the defence into the far corner from an incredibly tight angle.

Morgan reflected on the sheer magnitude of the performance on X (formerly Twitter).

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"I was there. Best hat-trick in Premier League history.. given we were 2 down, the atrocious weather, and the unbelievable skill for that last goal," Morgan wrote.

"Also spawned a new chant: Chim Chiminey, Chim Chiminey, Chim Chim Cheroo, who needs Anelka when we’ve got Kanuuuuuuu. @papilokanu," he added, referencing the anthem fans adopted following the summer departure of Nicolas Anelka.

I was there. Best hat-trick in Premier League history.. given we were 2 down, the atrocious weather, and the unbelievable skill for that last goal. Also spawned a new chant: Chim Chiminey, Chim Chiminey, Chim Chim Cheroo, who needs Anelka when we’ve got Kanuuuuuuu. @papilokanu — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 23, 2026

A staunch defender of superstars

While Morgan is fiercely loyal to his beloved Arsenal, he is also involved in defending the personal legacies of his favourite modern superstars.

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Morgan famously maintains a very close relationship with Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo, having conducted the explosive 2022 interview that led to the forward's departure from Manchester United.

Recently, Morgan has been engaged in a fierce public relations war to defend Ronaldo's actions during the October 2026 international break.

After Ronaldo walked out on the Portugal squad following a rift with manager Jorge Jesus during the UEFA Nations League, Morgan repeatedly took to the airwaves and social media to fiercely defend the forward, engaging in clashes with pundits like Jamie Carragher and Jason Cundy.

Kanu's decorated Arsenal legacy

Just as Morgan fiercely defends Ronaldo's greatness today, his reverence for Kanu stems from the indelible mark the Nigerian left on North London.

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Joining Arsenal from Inter Milan in 1999, Kanu established himself as a uniquely brilliant component of Arsène Wenger's attacking machine.