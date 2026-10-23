Lionel Messi returns to Spain for prestigious Princess of Asturias prize

Lionel Messi has added to his peerless list of individual accolades.

Argentine legend Lionel Messi has added yet another prestigious accolade to his unparalleled collection, officially receiving the 2026 Princess of Asturias Award for Sports.

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The 39-year-old Inter Miami forward was presented with the honour on Friday, October 23, during a grand ceremony held at the historic Teatro Campoamor in the Spanish city of Oviedo.

The event marked a triumphant return to Spain for Messi and his family, where they were treated to a reception befitting sports royalty by the Spanish monarchy.

Princess Leonor personally handed the award to the football icon, with King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia in attendance to celebrate the achievement.

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Messi's unique individual milestone

The Princess of Asturias Award for Sports is not strictly granted for on-pitch victories or statistical records.

It is designed to recognise careers that profoundly contribute to the development of sport, while highlighting individuals who serve as global role models through their social impact and personal values.

The jury explicitly cited Messi's humility, teamwork, and fair play, alongside the extensive charitable work conducted through his foundation to improve healthcare and education for disadvantaged children.

By claiming the 2026 prize, Messi has made history as the very first footballer to win the sports category individually.

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The only previous football honourees were former Barcelona teammate Xavi Hernandez and Real Madrid goalkeeper Iker Casillas, who shared the distinction in 2012, and the Brazilian national team, which won as a collective after their fifth World Cup title in 2002.

The award package includes a €50,000 cash prize, a diploma, an insignia, and a bespoke sculpture designed by Joan Miró.

A glorious return to Spanish soil

Receiving the honour in Spain carries deep emotional resonance for Messi, given his foundational ties to the country.

Between 2004 and 2021, Messi dominated Spanish football with Barcelona, rewriting the history books and establishing himself as the greatest player of his generation.

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