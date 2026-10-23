Lionel Messi receives royal prize: What did Barcelona say?

Barcelona have released a statement via their social media pages reacting to Lionel Messi's Princess of Asturian prize.

Barcelona have congratulated Lionel Messi after the legendary Argentine forward was crowned with the 2026 Princess of Asturias Award for Sports, releasing a heartfelt statement celebrating their unbreakable bond.

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The 39-year-old Inter Miami star travelled to Oviedo, Spain, with his family to receive the prestigious honour, marking a return to the country where he established himself as the greatest player in history.

Messi was treated like royalty during the ceremony at the historic Campoamor Theatre, stepping onto the stage to become the first football player in history to win the accolade individually.

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Barcelona's glowing tribute

Moments after Messi collected his prize, Barcelona took to social media to post a glowing tribute in multiple languages.

The Catalan giants made sure to highlight both his extraordinary technical ability and the immense human qualities that earned him the royal Spanish recognition.

"Congratulations Leo Messi for the 2026 Princess of Asturias Award for Sports," the club's official statement read.

"Richly deserved recognition for your outstanding talent, which has left a lasting impact both on and off the pitch, making you a benchmark in world football due to your excellence, commitment to sport and solidarity."

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The statement then pivoted to address the incredible history the player and the club share, melting away any lingering tensions from his sudden 2021 departure.

"A highly successful career during which FC Barcelona was a key part of your life and story. An inseparable bond that forms part of the Club’s legacy and for which your involvement will always be a source of pride," the message concluded.

Felicitats, Leo Messi, pel Premi Princesa d’Astúries dels Esports 2026 Un reconeixement ben merescut al teu talent extraordinari que ha deixat una empremta inesborrable dins i fora del camp, convertint-te en un referent mundial del futbol per la teva excel·lència, el teu compromís amb l’esport i la teva solidaritat. Una trajectòria plena d’èxits en què el FC Barcelona ha estat una part fonamental de la teva vida i de la teva història. Un vincle inseparable que forma part del llegat del Club i del qual sempre serà un orgull que en continuïs formant part. — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_cat) October 23, 2026

A legacy beyond the pitch

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The Princess of Asturias Award is considered one of the highest honours in Spain, designed to recognise individuals whose careers have had a profound societal impact.

The selection committee specifically pointed to Messi's humility and the extensive charitable work conducted through his foundation as primary reasons for his selection.

While the award honours his character off the pitch, it is impossible to separate it from the unprecedented dominance he established on it.

During his 17 spectacular seasons leading the Barcelona first team, Messi amassed a staggering 672 goals.