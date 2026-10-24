De Zerbi snubs Mbappe, backs 'total footballer' to win ballon d'Or

Tottenham Hotspur manager Roberto De Zerbi has thrown his weight behind Harry Kane for the 2026 Ballon d’Or.

De Zerbi believes Kane is a complete footballer, who can play in almost any position.

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Speaking ahead of Tottenham’s Premier League clash with Chelsea on Saturday, De Zerbi made his preference clear.

“Harry Kane deserves to win the Ballon d’Or in my view,” the Italian said, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano.

Harry Kane celebrates a history night.

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“He’s a 9, a 10, he’s a number 2, number 6, a total footballer.”

The endorsement amounts to a clear snub of other leading contenders, most notably Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappé and Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal, who have dominated much of the pre-ceremony debate.

Kane arrives at Monday’s Ballon d’Or ceremony in London as one of the strongest candidates after a record-breaking 2025-26 season.

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The England captain scored more than 70 goals for club and country, helping Bayern Munich secure a domestic double while maintaining elite output for the national team.

De Zerbi’s praise highlights Kane’s rare versatility. Beyond his prolific finishing, the 33-year-old is regularly involved in build-up play, drops deep to link midfield, and contributes defensively when required, qualities the Tottenham boss believes set him apart.

The ceremony takes place on Monday 26 October at the London Palladium, the first time the event has been staged outside Paris.